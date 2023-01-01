The advent of the new year is a time for reflection and commitment to change for many of us, but where to begin?
I reached out to some of our county health, nutrition and family wellness specialists to get their advice on their areas of expertise.
Here’s what they had to share:
• Melody Bays, executive director, The Well:
“The past year has taught me a lot about health with the opening of The Well. I think what I began to prioritize the most and what I will take with me into the new year, is a focus on my mental health. Mental health has such an impact on physical health and if you’re not taking care of it or if you’re on autopilot, I promise you’re not living your most healthful life. This time of year is exciting but can also be stressful.
“My advice to everyone is to not disregard your mental health. Make it a priority to engage in stress reduction and relaxation techniques, get out in nature to reduce your cortisol levels and do things that make your mind and spirit happy. The mind and body are connected so take care of both.”
To follow Bay’s advice, check out Movement and Mindfulness, free at The Well, thewellok.org/all-classes.
• Kate Cooper, director of community engagement, The Well:
“I like to take a moment to pause and reflect as the year ends, both on the positives and negatives so that I can move forward with gratitude and a plan. Focusing on wellness in our community is something very close to my heart, and the new year is a great time to start on your wellness journey.
“We are adding several new classes at The Well to make wellness accessible regardless of physical ability or income level.
“Meditation, disability friendly dance, and boot-camp style fitness will be joining our lineup of physical wellness classes in January as well as an increase in healthy cooking and nutrition classes.”
Follow Cooper’s advice and join Bootcamp by Ron or other free exercise classes at The Well, thewellok.org/all-classes.
• Courtney Dekalb-Myers, interim county extension director, horticulture/4-H educator:
“Gardening, whether it be for food or aesthetics, can have many mental health benefits, including reduced stress and an increase in self-esteem. It can be helpful to tend to houseplants during the cold, short days of winter. Consider starting your cool season vegetable transplants early in the new year. Broccoli, cabbage and brussels sprouts can be started indoors in late January and early February.
“Physical health can benefit from gardening as well. Getting outside on those occasional warm Oklahoma days can be a way to move your body and soak up some vitamin D. Nurturing plants is a great way to nurture yourself.
Learn from Dekalb-Myers first hand during her gardening series at The Well, thewellok.org/all-classes.
• Christi Evans, family and consumer sciences educator, Cleveland County OSU Extension:
“My advice is to make home-prepared family meals a priority. When families prepare meals and eat together, it can have a positive impact on their health and happiness. We tend to make healthier food choices and consume fewer calories when we eat at home versus eating out, and since meals at home tend to be less expensive than eating out, this can also have a positive impact on the family’s finances.
“Eating together is a great opportunity for family members to bond as they each discuss their day and allows parents an opportunity to model healthy eating behaviors for their children.
“For parents with a picky eater, allowing children to help prepare meals can increase the chances that they’ll try new foods. To get children involved, parents can assign age-appropriate tasks like allowing younger children to wash produce and letting older children add ingredients. By helping their parents, children will eventually learn to cook on their own, which is an important life skill.
Check out Evans’ low-cost class coming up at the county extension office at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, tinyurl.com/36ujvvk3.
• From all of us to you:
Here’s hoping these suggestions will motivate and inspire you to live your best life ever in 2023.
The OSU county extension agents teach a number of free or low-cost classes at The Well and at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds. To learn more about the services of the Cleveland County Extension Office, see extension tinyurl.com/22cw8s3f.
In addition to county extension agents, a plethora of community partners teach a wide variety of wellness-related classes at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well). Classes range from financial literacy to fitness classes, Tai Chi, meditation, cooking classes and so much more.
To learn more about The Well or to sign up for free or low-cost classes, check out thewellok.org.
Happy New Year from all of us who work to make Cleveland County a healthy, happy place!.
