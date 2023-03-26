Spring has officially arrived and with it the weekly farm market. The full season of the Norman Farm Market opens at 8 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave. The first Tuesday evening farm market will be from 4-7 p.m. on April 4.
“I’m super excited for the summer market,” said Norman Farm Market Manager Tara McClain. “I think we’re going to have a really good season. All of the vendors are extremely positive this year and they have been developing new and exciting products.”
McClain took over managing the market in January.
“I’m fortunate to have a lot of support from our Cleveland County commissioners who make sure we have everything we need to make the market a success for our local producers as well as for the public,” she said. “Kate Cooper, the former market manager, team at The Well and the vendors all worked with me to make it a really seamless transition.”
Thanks to the climate-controlled market building, the Saturday market will run every week year-round now. The Tuesday evening market will run April 4 through the end of July.
“Supporting Norman Farm Market means supporting local farmers and businesses in Cleveland and surrounding counties,” said County Commissioner Rod Cleveland. “The farmers market gives people fresh, nutritious and sustainable produce and food products from local entrepreneurs, but it provides so much more. The Norman Farm Market provides a sense of community with classes, entertainment and friendship.”
Year-round Saturdays are a step up from the two Saturdays a month this past winter season. That limited winter season allowed vendors to transition to producing more winter food and value-added products. With the new season, the long-term planning of the county commissioners becomes reality.
“Seeing this vision come to life and expand to include the winter months has been a rewarding experience,” said County Commissioner Darry Stacy. “I am grateful for the community support and engagement we’ve had both during the planning stages and throughout the many years of operation of the Norman Farm Market. Our farmers and the people of Cleveland County have truly made the success of the farmers market possible.”
Farmers, ranchers and value-added producers make up at least 60 percent of the market. They bring fresh produce, meat and eggs as well as products made from their efforts. For example, honey is a value-added product if the vendor is keeping the bees and harvesting a portion of their honey for human consumption.
“Starting April 1 we’ll have a full slate of vendors on both sides of the building,” McClain said. “We will have over 80 vendors on a regular basis at the Saturday market. We anticipate around 50 vendors at the Tuesday market.”
Expect a vibrant festival-like market on April 1. People can enjoy music by Elisha while shopping and hanging out. Coneheads food truck will sell “tacocones,” an easy way to eat beef, chicken and pork carnitas as well as gyros.
“Wabi Sabi Teahouse will be here every Saturday with their truck, but we’ll have different food trucks and events every Saturday this year,” McClain said. “The music will also vary every week. We’ll have Ruba and the Flea singing reggae on April 8.”
Wildcare will host an inside class and a booth on April 8. On April 15, the Pioneer Library System will be at the market doing a food demo and handing out free samples.
“People will be happy to see old favorites as well as some new vendors offering unique products,” McClain said. “Our vendors have a good variety of products to offer people.”
