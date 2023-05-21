Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with a variety of challenges right at a time when family members are at their most vulnerable. Many of us have experienced how hard it is to plan a funeral or memorial service while also seeing that bills are paid and the worldly possessions of the deceased are handled properly.
While no one can predict the end of life, we can take the time to think about who might be left behind to plan our funerals. Help for this tough topic is available in an upcoming class at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman.
Planning Your End-of-Life Celebration is a free class at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, taught by Care Specialist Brandi Hartman.
“I have been in the funeral industry for over 12 years,” Hartman said. “Over the years I have met with families that have preplanned and families that have not. I have witnessed how much easier it is for a family when a loved one has preplanned their funeral services verses having nothing in place, and I have made it my mission to ensure all families have something written down.”
Hartman explained that most times, when someone passes away, those left behind must either make difficult decisions while also dealing with grief and figuring out how to pay for the funeral or memorial services or they have a written and prefunded plan laid out to help them through this difficult time.
“In this class we are going to inform you how to make this an easier conversation for those that are left behind after you pass,” she said. “When you don’t have anything planned, your family is having to make tough decisions during one of the most difficult times in their lives.”
Hartman said making emotion-based decisions can cause overspending, as well as unwarranted grief and guilt.
“We can avoid this by preplanning for our funeral services,” she said. “Planning allows our final wishes to be carried out and it also makes it easier on our loved ones.”
Hartman said considering what you want for your end-of-life celebration means taking time to consider questions like: Who will carry out your wishes? What questions to do have for a funeral director that need answering? Do you have a financial plan for covering the costs?
“If you are not 100 percent sure of any of these questions, please join us for this informational conversation,” she said.
The class will look at cremation versus burial and other key questions for planning ahead.
“This will be a 45-minute conversation discussing what you can do to be prepared to ensure your family is prepared for your passing,” Hartman said. “Pre-planning is the best decision a loved one can make for their family. It’s truly a gift for the loved ones that are left behind. There will be no solicitation, only information.”
Sign up for free or low-cost classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
