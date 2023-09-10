When Dr. Bill Heitland began the retirement process in 2016, he believed all the good things most of us hear about retirement. Unfortunately, his reality did not match the dream of what he thought his retirement would be.
He quickly realized bad shoulders and knees made some of the retirement activities he hoped to do impossible, and the funny comments he and others had made about retired men became less fun when they were directed at him.
Shortly into his retirement, COVID hit.
“I thought we would be able to travel and visit family in Germany, but with COVID there was no traveling, and we were even isolated from our family members here in Oklahoma,” he said.
During that time, Heitland tried to continue working at Mercy but COVID was a nightmare for hospitals and, while he witnessed the heroism of medical professionals and staff dealing with the pandemic, the social outlook of the times was trying and uncertain at best.
“In addition to not be able to do the things I had thought I would do in retirement, there was a bleakness to things,” he said. “My wife and I were very slow to get out again after the pandemic was over.”
As life slowly returned to normal, his wife, Carol, was engaged with activities and things she wanted to accomplish. Like many men of his generation, much of his identity had been tied in with his profession. Like many women of her generation, Carol Heitland had learned to juggle multiple life roles, but he was clueless as to some of the things that kept his wife engaged.
For the first time in his adult life, Bill Heitland felt peripheral.
“Even without COVID as the overlay of the malaise of that time, there are a lot of things we are led to believe in our culture about retirement,” he explained. “What we are not told about are the losses that we’re going to experience when we move away from work, and the losses that we experience with aging.”
Depression associated with those losses is common for men and women alike, but he believed that the transition might be even more challenging for men his age.
“I think in our generation, men had different roles than women, and even women in the workforce saw themselves as more instrumental in the way the household was run, and they had so many different roles,” he said. “When my wife got to slow down, she still had a whole list of things that were important to do.”
Heitland began thinking about forming a support group for men in retirement. While he and Carol debated on whether to limit the group to men only, in the end, he felt that men would feel more comfortable opening up with other men.
Along the way, he bumped into age discrimination and other obstacles. Then Carol Heitland learned about the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) and the couple knew he had a found his venue.
The free weekly support group, Purposeful Retirement, launches at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman, on Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. The group is for men at retirement age to find support in each other while working to find a purpose in their retirement years. Participants can be retired or about to retire.
Heitland retired from East Central University in Ada after 36 years as a professor of counseling students. He has worked as a licensed psychologist for 39 years and continues to serve part-time at Mercy Hospital in Ada, in that capacity as well as giving back in numerous other ways to the community through various organizations.
