When I was in grade school, they told us that someday in the future, we would check out our groceries at an automated station where a machine would talk to us and give us instructions.
What sounded more like science fiction back then is now part of our daily lives, and technology is continuing to improve our lives in many ways.
As it turns out, science and technology can be fun!
iCode Norman is a STEAM education program for grades K-12 and they are bringing introductory classes to the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave., every Saturday.
“STEM/STEAM is becoming an integral part of our lives and even more so in the future,” said Alex Ionescu, ICode Norman owner. “I cannot foresee too many careers in our near future where technology will not be a fundamental and essential aspect of it. We have partnered with the Well because we share the vision and through our program, to connect with the young community of Norman and beyond.”
iCode Norman is a small family business owned by Ionescu and his wife Elena. Their three sons are interested in coding and game development.
“We appreciate the fundamental, intrinsic and instrumental value of education, so when we found the iCode program and curriculum (which teaches a comprehensive STEM/STEAM program and soft skills to K-12 students), we instantly gravitated to the idea of bringing this program to Norman, not only for the benefit of the community but for our children as well,” he said. “Technology is a vital aspect of the future, we want to help prepare and equip our children as well as the rest of the children in the community for the challenges and requirements of future innovations.”
The classes at The Well are free samplings meant to wet students appetites for science. The next class is slated for 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 and will introduce the Basics of Robotics using Vex IQ. The weekly classes will alternate between the basics of robotics and the basics of virtual reality.
Ionescu explained that VEX IQ Robotics includes learning basic gear ratios, sensors, and block coding while the VR classes will involve learning the basics of Virtual Reality using Oculus by teaching the brief history and engineering of VR, User Interface of Oculus, VR Games, and game development. The classes are free and geared toward children ages 6 to 12.
“We want to provide a visual and captivating experience into the field of technology. We feel these two subjects are fun and relevant at any age,” he said. “Our program focuses on giving young minds the tools to dream.
“Exploration without bias helps discard predictable learning and outcomes.”
While the class at the well will include elements of the curriculum it will be at an easier, entry level so anyone can participate.
“We chose VR and Robotics because we wanted to make it fun and engaging and we feel the experience would be fun even for the entry-level or younger child,” Ionescu said.
The class is taught by STEAM savvy instructors who have gone through this or similar programs themselves.
“All of our instructors have a technical background; OU, MNTC, Noble High-School Robotics, and other such programs are where we recruit from,” he said. “There is a lot of passion and knowledge within our Instructor group. “
Ionescu said these instructors make great role models for the students they teach.
“I consider myself lucky to be surrounded by such a great group of young adults,” he said. “They are all professionals but also bring in a level of energy, engagement and fun that children can very easily relate to.”
Class size is limited so be sure to sign up. Sign up for this and other free or low-cost classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
“We want children attending our program to imagine, experience, explore, and through understanding, dream of the limitless possibilities and applications of technology,” he said. “We don’t tell them how to dream, we just provide them with the tools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.