The November slate of classes at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) is full of ongoing favorites and fun new choices.
At 6 p.m. Mondays, Zumba classes taught by Shayda Omoumi and Marvel Monterroso are a free dance party perfect for all ages and abilities. Zumba incorporates easy-to-learn moves with Latin and International music.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, residents can check out cooking demos. With colder temperatures approaching, comfort foods are what we often turn to.
Come to a MNTC cooking class to create an amazing fall soup to brighten up even the most dreary, cold day.
Instructors will offer tips and tricks on how to make the perfect soup using seasonal produce and fall flavors. There is a small fee to cover the cost of the food.
At 10 a.m. Tuesdays, the Tai Chi class remains one of our favorites, but there is always room for more.
Taught by Chock Petchprom every Tuesday and Friday morning, Tai Chi is a physical and mental routine associated with martial arts practiced to help soothe chronic health problems such as joint issues or cardiac conditions.
Petchprom grew up in Thailand, where he was first exposed to ancient Chinese medicine and other Asian health practices not traditional here in the West.
This free class is available for attendees of all ages and ability levels, no experience or added equipment required.
Can’t make a morning class? Yoga for Everyone class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, taught by Barb Pyle, might be for you.
The free class incorporates balance, flexibility, agility and strength. Modifications are taught so that everyone can participate, whether you have done yoga before or are just beginning.
At 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, a free, no obligation class, brought to you by local financial advisor Scott Richardson, will focus on "Social Security: Your Questions Answered."
Financial wellness plays a major role in our overall health and wellness. Social Security likely will be the foundation of your retirement income.
Before you retire, it’s important to understand your options and the impact your decisions have on your retirement.
The class will discuss how Social Security fits into retirement income plans, when you should start taking benefits and tax considerations.
At 6 p.m. Nov. 15, "Medicare: Learning the Basics" will be offered. This free class is hosted by David Lancaster, certified Medicare plan specialist. Learn the basics of Medicare and have your questions answered.
This class is designed for anyone wanting to understand Medicare enrollment, types of plans, benefits and costs.
The educational program provides up-to-date, objective information about Prescription Drug plans (Medicare Part D), Advantage Plans and Supplemental insurance plans (Medigaps).
If you’re ready for Medicare, this class is for you.
At 6:30 a.m. Wednesdays, early birds can get their yoga fix with Kelly Parker during All Levels Yoga. Later, wind down with the 6 p.m. Kundalini Yoga class, focusing on breath taught by Gwen Agiapal.
At 10 a.m. Nov. 9, check out the free class on estate planning. Learn what documents are usually included in an "Estate Plan: A Will, a Power of Attorney, an Advance Directive."
Residents also can learn the difference between a will and a trust, power of attorney versus guardianship proceedings, beneficiaries on accounts and minor child provisions.
Thursday classes include the popular All Levels Yoga taught by Jennifer Engleman at noon. This is another free class that is adaptable to all levels.
At 10 a.m. Nov. 17, there’s an offering of the Medicare Basics class and a 6 p.m. offering of the Estate Planning Basics class.
While this list comprises the majority of classes offered at The Well in November, there are always updates and additions, so check out the full calendar at thewellok.org/all-classes.
And don’t forget: the Winter Norman Farm Market launches from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19. We have many of your favorite vendors lined up to sell a wonderful selection of products to meet your needs.
