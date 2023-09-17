Sometimes the greatest gift we can give is the gift of hope.
Hope is life. I will never forget the day I learned my uncle had died by suicide. My first thought was of my mother and how losing her baby brother would devastate her. My next was of my cousin and how he would move forward having lost his father.
As a veteran suffering from an old war injury and a farmer struggling to survive in a growing environment of corporate competition, my uncle had lost hope.
His family culture was to stoically endure and not to talk about feelings or emotions. A former US Army Corporal, an Airborne Ranger who served in Korea, he died Aug. 31, 1993.
Now three decades later, we are still battling to share a message of hope and help for veterans.
September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Veterans Administration is promoting prevention through providing resources to veterans and to those whose lives they touch throughout the community.
“We’re reminding Veterans everywhere that suicide is preventable and there is hope,” according to VA messaging from last year’s campaign.
The consistent, years-long campaign by the VA and other organizations to reduce veteran suicide is taking root with Matthew Miller, executive director, VA Suicide Prevention, Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention reporting in January that the “VA’s latest data showed meaningful downward trends in Veteran suicide counts and rates,” (news.va.gov).
Locally, Cleveland County Veterans Coordinator Charlie Neely and area veterans organizations are doing their part by assisting veterans to apply for benefits including help for depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental health issues that contribute to suicide.
“Veterans are learning that it’s OK to talk about what they’re experiencing and that help is available if they ask,” Neely said. “Asking for help can be tough, but groups like our Veteran’s Coffee Social that meets monthly at The Well, are helping vets understand they aren’t alone.”
The coffee social allows vets to build relationships and trust with other veterans and opens the door for some serious conversations as well.
“It’s mostly a relaxed get-together,” Neely said. “But no topic is off the table. If we have an issue we want to bring to the group, it’s a safe space. Most importantly, we’re building a bond and learning more about available services and help for a variety of issues.”
To continue the war on suicide, the VA is hosting the monthly social this coming week, along with two training opportunities geared toward veterans but open to anyone who wants to help prevent suicide.
To sign up, scroll down to the Eventbrite link, but you can also just show up for these particular events.
Sign up for this and other free classes online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
The upcoming free events at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman, OK include:
Veterans Coffee Social, 9-10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19 — Are you a veteran? Join our veteran’s community for monthly coffee social. Coffee and pastries are provided.
Suicide Prevention: Save Training, 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20 — Join the VA Suicide Prevention Team as they conduct SAVE training. This class is for everyone but is geared towards veterans.
Suicide Prevention: Safety Planning, 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21 — Join the VA Suicide Prevention team as they discuss the importance of safety planning for the prevention of suicide.
The coffee social and training events are free. The social is limited to veterans only.
