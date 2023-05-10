Support is important and two new support groups will offer help, hope and understanding for veterans or for family members facing the loss of a child.
Support for veterans: In collaboration with the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System’s Suicide Prevention Team and Peer Support Specialists, Cleveland County is kicking off a monthly Veterans Coffee Social at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) 210 S. James Garner Ave.
“We’re doing this the third Tuesday of each month,” said Cleveland County Veterans Coordinator Charlie Neely. “The first one is May 16 at 9 a.m. and it will last about an hour. We welcome all veterans regardless of age or gender. ”
Coffee and pastries are provided at a once-a-month coffee social in The Well’s main building.
“It’s really a peer support group to come and find like-minded people,” Neely said. “We’ll socialize and also work on suicide prevention, and we’ll discuss how to help anyone who is in distress and how to keep them safe if there are suicide ideations. The focus is safety.”
He said they want to encourage women veterans to attend the group.
“This is for all veterans, and we know women veterans need support also,” he said.
The Norman State Veterans Home is also partnering with the new Veterans Coffee Social at The Well and will be adding them to their monthly facility activities calendar. Veterans residing at the facility will have the opportunity to be brought to The Well and socialize with fellow veterans in the community.
“Veterans Coffee Socials are a place for Veterans to find connection and support, from each other and their community. One of the biggest protective factors against suicide is a sense of connection and belonging, which is what the coffee socials seek to provide in an informal social setting,” said OKC VA Community Engagement and Partnerships Coordinator, Leslie Franklin.
There are multiple other Veterans Coffee Socials happening around the OKC metro area, as well.
“We also encourage anyone in the community—family, friends, caregivers—who want to support the Veterans in their lives to attend. These are social support groups for the entire Veteran community,” she said.
The work on suicide prevention education and awareness will take the form of two additional classes offered by The Well for the community and will be facilitated by Franklin. There will be two separate classes dedicated to safety planning for suicide and another for the VA suicide prevention gatekeeper training called SAVE. These classes will begin in June at The Well.
Neely is an accredited Veteran's Administration Veteran Service Officer through the Norman American Legion which enables him to apply directly for benefits on the veterans’ or their dependents’ behalf. Neely is available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. He strongly encourages appointments but also takes walk-ins. You can reach him at 405-593-5365 or via email at cneely@clevelancountyok.com.
Franklin is a licensed clinical social worker working on the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System’s Suicide Prevention Team. If you would like more information about the Veterans Coffee Socials or details on other location offerings, you can reach her at 405-431-9735 or via email at leslie.franklin2@va.gov. If you are a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, you are not alone and the Veterans Crisis Line is here for you. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call—dial 988, then press 1 for free and confidential support 24/7.
Support for grieving families: Another support group now meeting at The Well is The Compassionate Friends Support Group which provides support for families after a child dies. This group meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
When a child dies at any age, the family suffers intense pain and may feel hopeless and isolated. The Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope, and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or a daughter, a brother or a sister, or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family. The next meeting is Thursday, May 18.
The Compassionate Friends support group will be led by Rachel Cortest, Sara Sancak, and Tauri Sims. Rachel and Tauri have both lost a child and met at The Compassionate Friends as new members. Sara is a bereaved sibling who lost her little sister. This group welcomes bereaved parents, siblings, and grandparents and offers a safe, loving, and supportive space for those who have experienced a loss of a child. While this group does not replace counseling, it is a place to seek comfort and support with others who understand your grief.
A typical meeting begins with introductions and invites those who want to a chance to share about their loss. After joining The Compassionate Friends, Rachel said she felt that she could express herself, however she was feeling. She was happy to have a space to share about her son who died by suicide at the age of fifteen. Tauri was able to talk about her seven-year-old daughter who died from a brain bleed. Sara was able to talk about her sister and the complex grief of sibling loss of a child with special needs.
For Rachel, it has been 17 years and almost 17 years for Tauri, and six years for Sara, and they still mourn their children and wish they were here. However, they have learned to live with the grief in a positive way through the guidance and support from The Compassionate Friends.
Sign up for these and other free or low-cost events online at https://thewellok.org/all-classes/.
