Mental Health First Aid is a skill-based training course that addresses mental health and substance abuse through improving understanding that will allow people to respond appropriately to a mental health and/or substance abuse crisis.
The Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman, is providing 64 community members with a free three-day training to become certified Mental Health First Aid instructors.
“When the Cleveland County Commissioner’s granted The Well ARPA funding, we immediately knew we wanted to use some of the funding to Mental Health First Aid Trainer Certifications,” said The Well’s Community Engagement Director Kate Cooper. “We’re able to fund four classes, with 16 people in each class. Two of those classes focus on identifying and responding to mental health crisis in adults and two of those classes focus on responding to adolescents.”
The September class runs from Sept. 6-8 and has a few spots left, so people are asked to sign up as soon as possible.
Cooper said they are looking for individuals who are passionate about mental health advocacy and who are in community-facing roles. This means that you live, work or are highly invested in the Cleveland County community and want to actively work to make it a better place.
“The impacts of this program are exponential,” she said. “Once a trainer is certified, they are required to teach three classes per year in the community. Each class will contain anywhere from 3-20 people that learn how to identify and respond during a mental health crisis.”
The three-day course is a commitment, but Cooper believes there are many engaged people in the community who will be willing to invest in this worthwhile endeavor.
All training and follow-ups will take place at The Well and the course is free. All classes are scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.
“This class is wonderful for any adult that works with the public,” Cooper said. “Our criteria for admission are that you live, work, or are highly invested in the Cleveland County community, that you have a supportive leadership team that will allow you to attend this three-day course, and that you’re willing to find somewhere to teach this course three times per year.”
Participants will learn risk factors and warning signs of mental health and substance use challenges and will receive information on depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis and substance use. They will also learn a Five-Step Action Plan to help someone who is developing a mental health or substance use challenge.
Anyone interested in signing up, should email Cooper at Katelyn.Cooper@health.ok.gov or call her at 405-366-0671.
Evidence-based resources will be made available during the course. The course is led by a national trainer. Training materials and lunch will be provided. Case studies support the effectiveness of this training including:
