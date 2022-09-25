Veterans and their beneficiaries can find the process of filing claims and applying for benefits intimidating, but the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) can help with that.
Cleveland County Veterans Coordinator Charlie Neely provides free veterans services at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave. in Norman.
Neely serves as a one-stop shop for veterans’ questions about who to go to for information and help. He is an accredited service officer, which means he is qualified to assist people directly in making applications.
“Monday mornings I’m at the American Legion, but the rest of the time, people can walk in and ask to speak to me here at The Well,” Neely said. “No appointment is needed, but if you want to make an appointment, you can call or email.”
Neely can be reached at cneely@clevelandcountyok.com or at 366-0673.
If a veteran is incapacitated or deceased, Neely will work with family members.
“I provided services not only to veterans, but to their spouses and dependents,” Neely said.
Neely offers these five tips for Veterans seeking help:
1. Bring all of the paperwork necessary to your meeting with Neely or with any an accredited service officer.
“Your service record and any substantiating documentation such as prior doctor visits can help,” Neely said, “but you don’t have to have medical documentation ahead of time. The VA will foot the bill for you to see a doctor if necessary.”
2. Be leery of any organization or individual telling you that you need to see specific doctors and pay them cash prior to applying for benefits.
“I’ve heard stories of veterans paying out up to $500 in cash to doctors and not getting the benefits they need when this is not necessary,” Neely said. “The VA pays for medical consultations and they will send you to the doctor you need to see with no out-of-pocket cost to you.
“The most important thing you need is your service record. While previous medical records can support your claim, there is a process for moving forward without them.”
3. Don’t be afraid to ask about state benefits that apply in addition to federal benefits
In addition to helping veterans apply for VA benefits, Neely can assist with county and state benefits.
“We are very fortunate in Cleveland County that our veterans have a supportive county government and multiple service organizations working on their behalf,” Neely said. “I am proud to be able to be part of that effort.”
4. Be leery of anyone asking for a ‘donation’ in conjunction with your benefit application or award — while some veterans may choose to donate to agencies who assist them, these practices are illegal and unethical
“Most veterans seeking help will voluntarily donate to support the organizations who support veterans, but no one should be made to feel that they have to donate,” he said.
Neely is paid by Cleveland County and does not accept donations for his assistance.
5. Veterans should make sure their spouse and beneficiaries know where key information regarding their status and benefits are filed in case of an emergency.
“If something happens that you’re are incapacitated, your loved ones need to know where to find the information they need to apply for assistance,” Neely said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.