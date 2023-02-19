Sunrise Yoga with Saffron is every Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m. at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman. This free, all levels yoga class is primarily Prana Vinyasa Flow with adaptations for every ability level.
“I’ve been teaching yoga since 2015,” said instructor Saffron Fletcher. “I started teaching yoga when I was in the Army and mostly taught at the gym. During the pandemic, I did a lot of online classes.”
After retiring from the Army in 2021, Fletcher gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, her first child.
“I took a break from teaching to focus on the baby,” she said.
When an opening came up, Community Engagement Director Kate Cooper contacted her about teaching a 6:30 a.m. class. The class had gained some steam under another teacher, and Fletcher’s daughter was nearing a year and a half old.
“I was ready to get back into teaching yoga,” she said.
Fletcher began practicing yoga in high school. During her time in the Army, she came to rely on yoga to help her deal with the stresses of deployment and separation from family and friends.
“It’s something that brought me a lot of peace and joy and helped me deal with a lot of tough situations,” she said. “It was something I wanted to give back to other people.”
Now, retired from the Army, she is still giving back.
Currently, attendance at the sunrise yoga class at The Well is small enough to allow for a lot of individual instruction, but just large enough to be a fun support group for attendees. Fletcher said she appreciates the opportunity to teach free classes at The Well where everyone is welcome to attend and classes are free for participants.
“I believe yoga should be accessible to everyone and should be demystified a bit because it’s really about you,” she said. “You should meet yourself where you are. I don’t want it to be intimidating for anyone.”
Prana Vinyasa Flow focuses on coordinating breath with movement.
“All classes will include some warm up sun salutations, balances, stretching and several waves of flow,” Fletcher said. “There is also core work.”
The class is good for increasing strength, balance and flexibility.
“The last class was a pretty energetic crowd, but I will adapt for all ability levels,” she said. “I’m never going to judge someone for needing to adapt any pose.”
Fletcher recommends bringing a water bottle and a yoga mat, if you have one.
“There are enough mats to accommodate newcomers who don’t have their own mats,” she said. “We also provide blocks and straps.”
Most importantly, Fletcher urges people to let go of preconceptions they’ve had about yoga and just give it a try.
“Even if you’ve never tried yoga before, this class is for everyone,” she said. “I meet everyone where they are with their practice.”
Sign up for this and other classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
