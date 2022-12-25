If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen the saying, “Forgive others, not because they deserve it but because you deserve peace.”
Anyone who has ever suffered the pain of resentment, which is akin to “swallowing poison and hoping the other person dies,” knows how powerful forgiveness can be in restoring happiness to the life of the person who was harmed.
But what if the person you need to forgive is yourself?
We’ve all done things we regret.
Recognizing our mistakes, accepting responsibility and changing past behaviors are all prescribed remedies for releasing shame, forgiving yourself and moving on in a positive manner.
Most of the time, I can do that. I have done that. I’ve been told to fail forward.
I’ve been told that if I believe in a higher power who has forgiven me, I must also accept that redemption and forgive myself.
Virtually every major world religion promotes forgiveness, including self-forgiveness.
So why, every Christmas, does my heart hurt because of one silly action of my youth?
If you have some hidden memory with which you struggle, maybe you can identify with my story.
I was doing my undergraduate study to become a high school English teacher. School was part of rebuilding my life after some less-than-skillful life choices, and I was anxious to please teachers and make good grades in all of my courses.
In one class, I was given an assignment to have a friend or family member write a story so I could apply a wholistic grading method to that story.
My father happily helped me, penning a heart-warming story about the year his family was so poor that his younger sisters would receive only a few handmade gifts.
Determined to be the hero, he dressed up as Santa and made a big show of bringing the bag of gifts to deliver on that Christmas Eve, only to be jumped by his very own dog — a protective German Shepherd — and held to the ground until he removed his fake beard so the dog would recognize him.
This touching story was written in a lively, entertaining fashion that brought tears to my eyes.
Unfortunately, the grammar was less than perfect. Periods and commas were few and far between.
I gave my father an “F,” hoping to please the teacher.
Let’s just say she made it clear that I had totally missed the boat on wholistic grading.
Every Christmas, I remember that big fat red “F” on my father’s story with horror and shame. Such a small thing. A stupid, youthful mistake in an attempt to people-please.
In fact, I’m sure I’ve made bigger mistakes in my life, but this is the one that brings up feelings of guilt and shame.
Feelings don’t always make sense. In this case, I think the shame is tied to my love for my father and the feeling that I let him down with no way to make amends.
I can’t remember if I told him I was sorry before he died more than two decades ago.
Yep. Decades of guilt on my part for what many people probably think is a small error in judgement.
But it’s not about what you think of me for this mistake. It’s how I feel about myself.
This Christmas, I am determined to find a way to put the pain and shame of this memory behind me.
I am going to try to embrace the spirit of redemption the season offers and move forward with forgiving myself.
Whether the painful memories you harbor are large or small, my hope for each of you is that you also find your way to forgive yourself and others this holiday season.
Maybe it’s not a matter of whether we or others deserve that forgiveness.
For some, it may be accepting grace. For others, it may be finding peace of mind.
Whatever your spiritual path may be, I believe that if we can accept love and forgiveness for ourselves, it is easier to find it in our hearts to forgive others.
And that makes us happier, healthier human beings who can better contribute to our communities and to making the world a better place.
I’ll pass on one final piece of wisdom, a saying I first heard in the movie “Peaceful Warrior”: “Sometimes those who are hardest to love are the ones who need it the most.”
Here’s wishing you love, hope, forgiveness, health and happiness.
And don’t forget to kick off the new year right with some of the free class offerings at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave. in Norman.
Sign up for classes at thewellok.org/all-classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.