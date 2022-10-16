The Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) exists to make Cleveland County the healthiest and happiest it can be. To accomplish that mission, The Well provides access, education, programs, events, and activities to all residents.
“All of our programming is open to the public,” said Melody Bays, executive director for The Well. “With the support of our partners, our classes are free or low cost. We don’t want someone’s ability to pay to be a barrier to access. There’s no membership fee, no closed group. Anyone can join.”
The Well is a joint venture between Cleveland County and the Cleveland County Health Department, and The Well’s robust slate of classes would not exist if it weren’t for our many community partners.
In turn, The Well gives back, providing free space to area nonprofits as scheduling allows. We’ve learned we can do more for the community by working together.
“There’s so much that goes into improved quality of life,” Bays said. “We wanted The Well to be a piece of the public health pie. Our goal is to provide a little something for everyone.”
The community has responded. Local artists loaned and, in some cases, donated art for the walls. Local experts teach classes from Medicare Basics, to painting, cooking, yoga, Tai Chi and Zumba.
Cleveland County Veterans Coordinator Charlie Neely provides assistance to veterans and their families, helping them apply for benefits at no cost. Neely is a Veterans Affairs Accredited Service Officer through The American Legion.
“The VA realized after the Civil War that they could not handle the deluge of veterans’ claims, so they began sanctioning various organizations to file claims on behalf of those veterans,” Neely said.
This accreditation allows him to submit claims directly.
“I have been working in partnership with the American Legion Post 88 on Mondays at their walk-in clinic, and I also assist veterans directly from my office at The Well.”
There’s something for everyone. Pioneer Library System staff teach family-friendly classes each month, like the recent PLS STEAM event. County Health Department educators and other area experts teach classes on diabetes and provide free cholesterol screenings. The Norman Regional Health System hosted a senior wellness fair at The Well and has hosted immunization and other educational events here.
Vendors at the Norman Farm Market at The Well sell fresh produce and other local goods. Our farm market accepts SNAP, Double Up Oklahoma and Senior Nutrition assistance and many of our vendors also take tribal food assistance.
“Being at the Well is a game changer for the Norman Farm Market,” said Farm Market Manger Kate Cooper. “We provide tables and tents at a low cost to vendors and provide ample opportunities for vendor training and advancement.”
Cooper is excited about the upcoming Winter Market. She will also be transitioning into a new position as The Well’s community engagement director and will be working to bring more classes and programs to The Well in her new role.
Currently, they are interviewing for a new farm market manager to take over in November.
“We had a really strong response to our job posting,” Cooper said. “We’ve been talking to some very strong candidates and look forward to introducing our new farm market manager soon.”
Cooper said she will continue to be a proponent for local agriculture and training opportunities for farmers.
The Well has hosted agricultural conferences and farm trainings and Cleveland County OSU Extension educators have taught gardening, how to raise backyard chickens, nutrition and other classes at The Well in addition to their usual round of classes at the county fairgrounds.
“The Well is an example of how public funds and community partnerships can be used to benefit a lot of folks,” Bays said.
