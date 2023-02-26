Predatory eyes stared down at me with wary intelligence. The large feathered bodies were motionless as sharp talons gripped the gnarled limbs of the trees where the birds perched.
These were not robins perching in the maple trees of my front yard. These were large, noble-looking birds with eyes that seemed to see everything.
For a moment, I had sympathy for any mouse that might scamper past these great predatory birds. Had it not been for the netting surrounding the enclosure, I could have been in the wild.
Instead, I was touring WildCare, a facility that stretches over 10 acres and includes many outdoor enclosures along with the Golden Family Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
While public tours of WildCare are understandably limited to special events, WildCare is coming to town at 6 p.m. March 7 at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave. in Norman.
“Meet Your Wild Neighbors: Coexisting with Wildlife in your Neighborhood” is a free class and is open to the public, but please register as space is limited.
Getting along with your wild neighbors can sometimes be challenging, especially when they are up all night, chew on your house, and eat your food, say WildCare experts. But wildlife in urban areas can also be beneficial and enjoyable neighbors.
“People are often surprised to learn that there is a wide variety of native wildlife that live around us,” said WildCare Executive Director Inger Giuffrida. “They may be used to seeing squirrels, birds and rabbits, but we often get calls from people who are concerned when they see a fox, opossum, or coyote or other wild animal in their neighborhood. These animal sightings are becoming more common as human development expands and destroys and fragments more wildlife habitat.”
The March 7 class will teach attendees about WildCare, wildlife rehabilitation, and the wild animals that share our yards, parks, and gardens, and how we can learn to live — and even thrive — together.
“Many people want wildlife trapped and relocated, but research shows that most trapped and relocated animals do not survive,” said WildCare Education Director Kristy Wicker. “It’s also not a long-term solution as new animals often quickly move in to take over the vacated space. We’ve found it’s possible to peaceably coexist with most of the wildlife found in our communities, and that wildlife can add to our quality of life.”
A second session with WildCare is slated for Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. This class, “Welcome Your Wild Neighbors: Creating a Humane, Wildlife Friendly Yard,” will give tips on how to cultivate welcoming wildlife habitats in outdoor spaces.
As natural habitats are increasingly developed and fragmented, individual gardens and yards provide critical habitat for struggling wildlife. Creating wildlife habitat in a yard doesn’t have to be expensive or take a lot of time. In fact, many wildlife gardens take less upkeep and water to maintain than a traditional yard.
WildCare provides medical and professional rehabilitative care, wildlife and conservation education and strategies for resolving conflicts with wildlife. WildCare’s live release rate after the first 24 hours is 65 percent for mammals, 56 percent for birds, 100 percent for amphibians, and 68 percent for reptiles. The national average is about 50 percent.
Sign up for these and other classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes/
