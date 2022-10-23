Once again, the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) is making history.
Since opening day of the facility Nov. 12, Norman Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper has dreamed of a year-round farm market.
“Our climate-controlled market building planted the idea of a winter version of our farm market firmly in our minds from the beginning,” Cooper said. “Growing through the cold-weather season presents new challenges, but we have vendors who are already using greenhouse facilities to extend the Oklahoma growing season.
“By moving to a less demanding market schedule, we can still make locally grown, fresh produce available to the community.”
The current market season will officially end Oct. 31, bringing a close to the weekly Tuesday night and Saturday morning markets.
The winter market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and third Saturday of each month.
“We knew we didn’t want to collide with a lot of holidays and decided it would be better to group the winter market in the middle of the month,” Cooper said. “We’re hoping the Oklahoma weather will still allow for some outdoor fun and maybe we’ll entice some food trucks with hot cocoa or other market-friendly products to join us.”
The end of Daylight Savings Time Nov. 6 and the extra hour Saturday will allow folks to either get in and out early or come by once the sun is higher and brighter in the sky.
“We’re still going to have some outdoor tents and activities as the weather allows,” Cooper said. “but the heart of the Winter Market will be in the climate-controlled building.”
The end of October will bring a transition in Cooper’s life, as well. She will be taking over as The Well’s director of community engagement, focusing on recruiting and facilitating classes and events at the facility.
“We’ve been interviewing some really promising candidates to take over as the new farm market manager and hope to make an announcement soon,” she said. “It’s going to be a really exciting time, because a new manager means fresh eyes and fresh ideas.
“Whoever we hire will have the slower market season to get up to speed, and I’ll be right here at the facility helping with the transition.”
Cooper said the amazing vendors who are the heart of the Norman Farm Market will be an asset in making the transition to a new manager a smooth one.
“They are small business owners and they are farmers, so they really understand how to adjust to change,” she said. “They made the transition from the fairgrounds to The Well much easier than we had originally anticipated, and I know they will welcome the new manager and help make the Winter Market a huge success.”
Cooper also said Norman Farm Market vendors were stellar in continuing to bring produce and related products to the market throughout the summer, despite the challenge of days upon days of triple-digit heat and little to no rain.
“They work hard because they care, and this is their life and their passion,” she said. “The growers and producers understand the challenges of agricultural life. They are our direct connection to the food we eat.”
While there will be some decrease in products like eggs, Cooper said she anticipates pasture-raised meats will continue to be available, as well as numerous other fun and tasty items.
“We have many value-added products like honey, jam and baked goods that will continue to be available as well as the many craft items, soaps and other goodies people have come to count on at the Norman Farm Market,” Cooper said. “This winter market will give our growers the opportunity to see that investing in winter growing will be profitable for them because the community will come out to shop year-round.”
To learn more or to sign up for free classes at The Well, visit thewellok.org.
