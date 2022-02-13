The Cleveland County Master Gardener Association is beginning classes again on the third Saturday of every month.
The first class will be virtual at 10 a.m. Feb. 19. Kathi Farley, a certified Master Gardener, will cover how to start a new garden and what to do with an inherited landscape.
To register, call the county extension office at 321-4774 or email courtney.dekalb@okstate.edu. The class is free and open to the public.
Information will be upcoming on square-foot gardening in March and a Garden Party Plant Sale in April.
