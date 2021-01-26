Cleveland County has been approved for a U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance grant, county commissioners announced today. The grant will provide more than $6.4 million in funds to assist qualifying renters throughout Cleveland County.
Under the direction of the Board of County Commissioners, staff applied for grants available for counties with a population of more than 200,000. Once the money has been received, the county will set up an equitable distribution system. Applications are not open yet.
“We were excited about this opportunity to help our county residents,” Commissioner Rod Cleveland said. “We hope to have it set up for people to apply by late spring or early summer. The program was designed to go directly to landlords on behalf of renters who need it most.”
Funds were made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act. Qualifications for households seeking rent relief are established by federal guidelines that look at unemployment or a reduction in household income and risk of homelessness due to COVID-19.
“Federal guidelines for this assistance target the poorest of the poor to make sure no renter loses a home due to COVID,” Commissioner Darry Stacy said. “This is good news for children, the elderly and other vulnerable populations within our county.”
Households receiving other federally funded rental assistance will not be eligible for this program under federal rules, enabling more people to receive help.
“Helping those who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic and the resulting economic hardships is critical,” Commissioner Harold Haralson said. “I’m grateful Congressman Cole and Senators Lankford and Inhofe who helped bring this program to the county so that we can get the money where it needs to go as expediently as possible.”
More information on the application process will be released at a later date.
Federal guidelines allow for households to apply directly or for landlords to apply on behalf of eligible households. The grants were made available to counties and cities with a population of more than 200,000, additionally, states will receive funds for disbursement to smaller entities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.