Norman Crime Stopper tips led local law enforcement to solve numerous cases ranging from violent crimes to child neglect over the last year.
In 2019, Norman Crime Stoppers received 357 tips and 185 tip follow-ups that included information that led to 19 arrests, the recovery of two weapons, over $2,000 in property, $600 in cash, as well as approximately $3,550 in drugs seized.
As a result of these tips, 15 tips were approved by the Norman Crime Stoppers Board of Directors leading to the approval of over $3,000 in cash rewards.
"The partnership between Norman Crime Stoppers and local law enforcement in Cleveland County is essential to making the various communities we serve safe places to live, work and go to school," said Norman Crime Stoppers Board President Tonja McCawley. "It is the commitment and trust of Norman and Cleveland County that is allowing our organization to grow and be a trusted and safe method of reporting key information to our local law enforcement partners."
Norman Crime Stoppers facilitates a partnership between the public and local law enforcement to provide a safe and anonymous way for residents to report information regarding criminal activity that could aid in solving crimes and bringing wanted criminals to justice. The program serves Cleveland County, Norman, Noble, all Norman Public Schools campuses, the Moore Norman Technology Center, and the OU campus. Led by a board of community members and business leaders, Norman Crime Stoppers relies on community donations to support its work to make Norman and neighboring communities safer.
"We encourage citizens or business leaders to get involved and become a partner in reducing crime across Cleveland County," said McCawley. "A donation to Norman Crime Stoppers helps with crime solving and prevention in all the communities we serve."
Norman Crime Stoppers wants to remind the public that information can be submitted in a safe, secure and anonymous manner by calling the 24/7 hotline 366-STOP, downloading the free P3 Tips App on an Apple or Android device, or online at P3tips.com/1323. Information submitted could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.
For more information on Norman Crime Stoppers or how to get involved, visit normancrimestoppers.org.
