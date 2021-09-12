Thank you for the prayers and get well cards my wife, Barbara, has received from our veteran’s community and our families. She recently had surgery to remove a cancer. Currently, she is in ICU at a hospital in Oklahoma City.
We are having an online intake event Sept. 17 for veterans and surviving spouses who want to file a claim for VA benefits, starting at 9 a.m. Information can be found at dalekgrahamveteransfoundation.org.
Our volunteers are working as many hours as possible each week to process hundreds of veterans’ claims. As we are continually training more volunteers, wait time will be significantly reduced in the coming months.
As we are trying to help veterans and their families digitally, some of our volunteers have chosen to work. For those of you who are unable to commute, consider becoming a volunteer who works from home.
We have volunteers in several states who are doing their part to make a difference in the lives of the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.
Our system of evidence-based claims has proven to be the most effective way to service-connect a disability or to have one re-evaluated by Veterans Affairs. By using Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits questionnaires, we believe more claims will be approved.
We are always looking to add more volunteers. How many people we have behind the scenes affects how many people we can serve. If you have a little extra time on your hands, please consider helping us. For those who would like to join, come see us or visit our website.
