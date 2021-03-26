NASHVILLE — David Phelps will be featured at 7 p.m. April 15 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1451 E. 45th St. in Shawnee.
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. He has become a nationally celebrated vocalist. Phelps was the tenor for the Gaither Vocal Band.
Phelps has been in the Christian music scene or more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. He has 14 solo albums.
This event will feature Phelps and his musical entourage, including daughters Callie and Maggie Beth. It will feature many songs from his "Hymnal" recording. The new recording showcases arrangements of popular hymns including “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In The Garden,” “Victory In Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”
For more information, visit davidphelps.com or itickets.com. Ticket pricing information is available by calling 800-965-9324 or 273-2105 or visiting ibcshawnee.org.
