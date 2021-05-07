When we talk about trauma, our minds go immediately to those who have served in the military. Yet, we are finding out trauma impacts generations of people who have never been in the military.
What is trauma? A mental wound, injury, physical wounds, defeat. Yet, trauma runs even deeper: rape, domestic violence, natural disasters, death of a loved one, loss of a job, loss of a relationship.
Divorce is a huge factor in trauma impacting far more than the husband and wife. For children, this is referred to as adverse childhood experiences.
My parents were divorced, and I can tell you my experiences were extremely traumatic. For me, trauma began even before they were divorced.
Two experiences reveal these adverse effects:
• I was age 4 and woke up in the dead of night, immediately noticed a dark figure in my room. I sensed a wrongness in the air. I pretended to be sleeping.
My dad and this dark figure began to wrestle from one end of the room to the next. Then the commotion stopped. Silence. Dad came over and leaned in, saying everything is fine, you’re OK.
Only later in my life did I begin to realize that this and similar events were just me sensing and witnessing my parents struggle and unhappiness.
• When I was age 5 or 6, we had moved from Texas to Rincon, Georgia, with my mom, two half-brothers and Dad. One morning, I woke up; the lunch for school that was typically prepared wasn’t on the table.
I noticed suitcases in the living room. There was something wrong with my mom’s and two brothers’ behaviors. Something was not quite right. Mom announced that we were leaving Georgia and headed to Houston.
A yellow checkered taxi cab picked us up. We boarded a Greyhound bus out of Savannah, Georgia. A deep sadness overcame me. Dad was missing.
The loss was overwhelming. It was something so unbelievably painful. I was unable to articulate the anguish. All I could do was cry.
Twenty-nine percent of boys and 39 percent of girls from divorces had high levels of post-traumatic stress.
The word “trauma” is not found in the Bible, but key terms such as pain, suffering, anguish, broken-hearted, prison, affliction, crushed in spirit are closely related. These words are the result of the consequences of sin or the consequences of our decisions, which are sometimes referred to as judgments.
A scripture word that comes to mind is expediency. Is your decision expedient? Is it necessary? Is it helpful? Just because you have the liberty doesn’t mean you should exercise the freedom.
Over the years even to this day, I still, by the grace of Jesus, filter the grief and acknowledge the loss and pain.
If you are a child of a broken home and are still hurting, there is good news.
“Blessed are those who mourn,” Jesus said, “for they will be comforted” (Matthew 5:4)
Just listen to this amazing and wonderful passage, Psalms 107:13-16: “Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and he saved them from their distress. He brought them out of darkness, the utter darkness, and broke away their chains. Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he breaks down gates of bronze and cuts through bars of iron.”
Only Jesus can heal this brokenness and darkness called trauma. Don’t delay. Talk to someone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.