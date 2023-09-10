Your front porch is the portal that welcomes people to your home, greets passers-by and expresses your style. Decorating your porch for the fall can make your home feel cozy and inviting.
With so many colors, options and themes, you can create a look that is uniquely you and makes you smile every time you return to your home.
One great way to get inspiration is to browse Pinterest or Instagram and look at what other people have done. However, don’t let yourself get intimidated.
You can go as simple or as complex as you want and find your own style. Let those pictures be an inspiration, not an unreachable standard or an impersonal facsimile of someone else’s expression.
Decide whether you want a particular theme. Do you want a traditional fall/harvest look? Do you want to decorate for one of the fall holidays?
Do you want something that expresses your personal hobbies or interests? A porch display made from hockey sticks and pucks might not be traditional, but if that’s your favorite sport, go for it.
Selecting items
Start by choosing a color scheme that reflects the season and your other decorations.
Consider using warm colors such as orange, yellow and red to create a cohesive look.
Pantone releases seasonal color trends every year and 2023 will see a rise in such colors as Rose Violet, Red Orange, Red Dahlia, Viva Magenta, Tender Peach, High Visibility (a warm, vibrant yellow), Persian Jewel (a cooling blue), and Carnival Glass (a mentholated green).
WGSN fingered galactic blue, sage leaf, Astro dust, digital lavender and apricot crush as the in colors this fall.
Fall is all about nature, so consider incorporating natural elements into your porch décor.
Standard favorites that never go out of style include pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, hay bales and colorful fall foliage that creates a festive atmosphere.
Other elements might include statuary of animals, signs or boards with text on them welcoming people to your home or rocking chairs.
Adding lighting to your porch can create a warm and inviting ambiance as the days get shorter. Consider using string lights, lanterns or electric candles to add a cozy glow to your fall porch décor.
Another way to add interest to your fall porch décor is to use seasonal textures.
For example, you can use a burlap wreath, plaid blankets or pillows and textured doormats to create a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.
Designing the display
To make a statement with your fall porch décor, create a focal point that draws the eye.
This could be a large wreath, a pumpkin display or a cozy seating area with fall-inspired pillows and blankets. The size and shape of your porch will dictate many of your choices.
When possible, add layers. Have some elements sitting on the porch and others hung higher.
While it can be tempting to go all-out with fall decorations, it’s important to keep it simple and avoid a cluttered look. Focus on a few key elements that create a cohesive and inviting atmosphere.
Visit your local stores to find unique display items made by local artists or head to a craft store to make your own personalized porch décor.
Maybe you want to experiment by making your own wreath or a pumpkin topiary. Remember it doesn’t have to qualify for the cover of Better Homes and Garden, it just has to be made with love and enthusiasm.
