Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Dallet has never been to Norman.
He’s looking forward to his working visit here, in no small part because it’s another experience for him to curate.
Dallet (rhymes with ballet) organizes the encounters he has with people and places, and often they become material for his original compositions.
He was excited to learn about Norman’s independent Guestroom Records store near his venues and plans to stop in.
He wrote a song about Jerry’s Record Exchange, a similar shop in his Denver, hometown.
Dallet will perform some of these songs in solo shows with guitar Sept. 4 at Resonator Institute, 325 E. Main St., and Sept. 12 at Red Brick Bar, 311 E. Main St.
“I like to curate experiences, and much of that involves quotes from the people I meet,” Dallet said during a phone interview from his Denver home. “People say things to me and it becomes part of my lexicon. I wrote a song called ‘My Old Record Store,’ which I’d go downtown and visit.”
Now permanently closed, the place was on the city’s storied East Colfax Avenue.
“I’m partial to older music that’s way before my time, and Jerry’s had plenty of that,” Dallet said. “There were some colorful characters at the record store. They had different mannerisms and ways they would speak.
“The owner, John, was really kind of gruff, and another guy named Steve would answer the phone ‘Jerry’s’ with just that one word. He’d tell customers ‘The discount is in the price’ if they’d ask him for a cheaper price on a CD. Those kinds of quotes translated into my song.”
You can listen to “My Old Record Store” at Soundcloud. There’s a photo of Dallet standing in front of the joint that has a For Lease sign in the window.
His lyrics decry the gentrification of the neighborhood Jerry’s Record Exchange once operated in.
It begs the question of why Dallet is drawn to folk music from earlier generations.
“Those stories from old music I’ve listened to really stuck with me,” he said. “One of the first folk songs I heard when I was around 7 years old was called ‘The Dutchman,’ and it’s a touching tale of this old couple in Holland who had been together a long time. It really affected me, and I got very emotional when I listened to it.”
“The Dutchman” was written by Michael Peter Smith in 1968 and made popular by Steve Goodman, whose version Dallet heard. It’s a heartrending story about a wife in the Netherlands caring for her husband with dementia, not a song one might expect to leave such a profound impression on a grade-school kid.
“Also, I had an uncle who was like a father figure to me who listened to that kind of music, and he’d tell me to check out music I hadn’t heard before,” Dallet said. “I’d be drawn to the music he’d play for me. That music would speak to me more than a Top 40 song on the radio which I also like, but what really spoke to me were the songs by John Prine, Bob Dylan and Townes Van Zandt.”
Dallet’s mission has been to share his own heart and emotions in that time-tested form, along with visiting new places like Norman.
“I like communicating the way I see the world,” he said. “I love the traveling aspect of what I do, going to different places and getting to know people in those regions. Getting to play songs in unfamiliar cities is something I really like because it’s cool to branch out and spread the word of my music to see what effect it has.”
Dallet has been a contributor to the Rocky Mountain Public Broadcasting Service’s travelogue series. A recent installment is about a 1940s-era auto service station in Denver that’s been given new life as a free neighborhood used book exchange called Book Give.
“The travelogues are kind of in the form of songs,” Dallet said. “Different places and people that can give me a perspective that’s not my own, which can come out in song often as comical or snarky in a way.”
Colorado is very much a part of Dallet’s artistic inspiration. Denver is his home, and he’s watched the tech industry boom drive the cost of living sky high. Angst from that has contributed to his songbook.
“The impact has been especially hard on working-class people,” Dallet said. “They can’t afford to live here anymore. The old Denver that we all loved has just changed.”
Dallet’s song about that unwelcome transformation is titled “Mile High Lament.”