Each of us needs to receive mercy. We also desire forgiveness. We want to be loved. Jesus Christ brings us true mercy, forgiveness and love.
In the Gospel lesson this Sunday, in Luke 6, Jesus says, “But I say to you who hear, Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you. and as you wish that others would do to you, do so to them. If you love those who love you, what benefit is that to you? For even sinners love those who love them. and if you do good to those who do good to you, what benefit is that to you? For even sinners do the same.”
While we were yet sinners, Jesus died for us on the cross. God’s love has come to us in the person of his Son. Our sins were placed upon Christ.
His righteousness is placed upon us. We are called to have faith in this once-for-all sacrifice of Jesus in our place. We are now directed to love fellow sinners.
Jesus also said, “But love your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return, and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High, for he is kind to the ungrateful and the evil.”
While the soldiers were nailing him to the cross, he said, “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Everywhere we go, our daily breath and words are to reflect forgiveness freely given to others.
He also said, “Be merciful, even as your Father is merciful. Judge not, and you will not be judged; condemn not, and you will not be condemned; forgive, and you will be forgiven; Give, and it will be given to you.”
When others upset us, when we feel the sting of insults, we are not to lash out in anger. Instead, we show mercy and kindness. We are called to model God’s mercy to others.
We cannot do any of these things based upon our own strength. Only God’s love in Jesus Christ shining through us can reflect that love to others.
During the Epiphany season, we emphasize this light and love of Christ in the midst of a dark world. The culmination of this will be the transfiguration of our Lord. The Christian church celebrates this event Feb. 27.
In Luke 9, we read, “Now about eight days after these sayings, he took with him Peter and John and James and went up on the mountain to pray. and as he was praying, the appearance of his face was altered, and his clothing became dazzling white. and behold, two men were talking with him, Moses and Elijah, who appeared in glory and spoke of his departure, which he was about to accomplish at Jerusalem.”
“A cloud came and overshadowed them, and they were afraid as they entered the cloud. And a voice came out of the cloud, saying, ‘This is my Son, my Chosen One; listen to him!’ And when the voice had spoken, Jesus was found alone.”
God the Father commands us to listen to his Son. Jesus fulfills what the Old Testament prophets wrote.
He sent the New Testament apostles to us. Through God’s Chosen One, we joyfully live a life of mercy, forgiveness and love, shown to others each day.