Darkness is a reality in both the physical and spiritual realms. In a cave, the complete darkness causes terrifying blindness. In the human soul, spiritual darkness causes exhausting blindness.
Where is light to be found? How can our spirits be drawn into a captivating and wondrous light?
The joyous reality of such a light is proclaimed in Matthew 4:12-16 on the third Sunday after the Epiphany: “And leaving Nazareth Jesus went and lived in Capernaum by the sea, in the territory of Zebulun and Naphtali, so that what was spoken by the prophet Isaiah might be fulfilled: ‘The land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, the way of the sea, beyond the Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles — the people dwelling in darkness have seen a great light, and for those dwelling in the region and shadow of death, on them a light has dawned.’”
The geographical area where Jesus lived, taught and performed miracles is lush and green. I have travelled throughout Galilee and been on a boat in the middle of the sea. It is actually just a fresh water lake teeming with fish.
The sun shining on the expanse of the water is a sight to behold! This area called Galilee is where Jesus began his three year earthly ministry.
“Epiphany” means that Jesus, the Light of the world, has appeared amidst the world’s darkness. He enlighten the people of all nations.
He walked along the shore and lived in the towns among the common laborers and fishermen.
However, he was more than a mere carpenter. He came to bring forgiveness of sins, life and salvation to the whole world.
The baptism of Jesus took place in the Jordan River which flows out of that Sea of Galilee. All three persons of the Holy Trinity were manifested there. John the Baptist heard the voice of the Father.
He baptized the Son who was standing in the water. He saw the Holy Spirit like a dove come down upon Jesus. Heavenly light has shone onto earthly shores.
Jesus was baptized to fulfill all righteousness for us. He is the Second Adam. In obedience to his Father, he has come to undo the curse.
The curse came because of the first Adam’s disobedience in the Garden of Eden. The result was spiritual, physical and eternal death.
The darkness of our sin was placed upon the pure and holy Lamb of God. He was sacrificed on the cross and shed his blood. Jesus actively kept the Law perfectly for us. He passively allowed Pontius Pilate to crucify him in our place.
He paid the price we owed to God the Father. He rose from the dead and ascended into heaven. The light of his righteousness is now placed upon us in holy baptism. The result is spiritual, physical and eternal life.
The intent of the Epiphany season is to assure us that the heavens have now been opened to all believers.
The Holy Spirit descends upon us in baptism to give us the gift of faith. We know and believe that we are at peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.
In Jesus, a great light has indeed dawned upon the dark world.
