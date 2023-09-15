We all need forgiveness. We are also called to forgive others. Why is this so important in our lives? When do we find this difficult to do?
For the 16th Sunday after Pentecost, the Gospel lesson in Matthew 18 speaks about forgiveness. In Matthew 18:21-22 “Then Peter came up and said to Jesus, ‘Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?’ Jesus said to him, ‘I do not say to you seven times, but seventy times seven.’”
Peter thought he was being generous to offer to forgive someone seven times. Jesus multiples that number by seventy. Now that would be a lot of forgiveness! But Jesus is not playing a numbers game. It simply means forgiving constantly and not keeping tabs on how many times.
Jesus then gave an example of a massive amount of debt that was forgiven. Jesus said in vv.23-27 “Therefore the kingdom of heaven may be compared to a king who wished to settle accounts with his servants. When he began to settle, one was brought to him who owed him ten thousand talents. And since he could not pay, his master ordered him to be sold, with his wife and children and all that he had, and payment to be made. So the servant fell on his knees, imploring him, ‘Have patience with me, and I will pay you everything.’ and out of pity for him, the master of that servant released him and forgave him the debt.’”
This is an exorbitant act of amazing mercy! 10,000 talents today would be millions of dollars. To forgive a debt like that is actually astounding. That is a beautiful example of kindness and pity for another person.
What happened next was outrageous. In vv. 28-30, “But when that same servant went out, he found one of his fellow servants who owed him a hundred denarii, and seizing him, he began to choke him, saying, ‘Pay what you owe.’ So his fellow servant fell down and pleaded with him, ‘Have patience with me, and I will pay you.’ He refused and went and put him in prison until he should pay the debt.”
This fellow servant in comparison owed him a couple of hundred dollars. The amount was miniscule compared to the millions of dollars that he had owed to the king.
The reaction of the king was swift and immediate. In vv. 31-35, “When his fellow servants saw what had taken place, they were greatly distressed, and they went and reported to their master all that had taken place. Then his master summoned him and said to him, ‘You wicked servant! I forgave you all that debt because you pleaded with me. And should not you have had mercy on your fellow servant, as I had mercy on you?’ and in anger his master delivered him to the jailers, until he should pay all his debt. So also my heavenly Father will do to every one of you, if you do not forgive your brother from your heart.”
We are all like the man who was forgiven a huge debt. Our countless sins of thought, word and deed are a debt to God which none of us can repay. So Jesus paid the debt for us. On the cross, the sins of the world were placed upon him. He bled real blood from his hands, feet and side. The innocent Lamb of God died for us guilty sheep. Our debt has been paid in full. We are reconciled to God the Father through the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of the Lord Jesus Christ.
When a person believes this and has faith in Jesus, it makes a huge impact. Now we cheerfully and happily forgive others for the sins they have committed against us. And we do this from the heart.
God in Christ has forgiven us. Now we readily forgive others. We do not count or keep tabs on how many times we forgive. We just forgive continually.
Every day, wherever you are, joyfully forgive others from the heart!
