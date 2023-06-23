I remembered the man stepping forward that day in court. Just an ordinary American guy. He worked hard and had a winning personality. You liked him instantly.
But all those positive qualities helped mask who he really was; a troubled sin-sick soul,a heart full of wickedness.
A man filled with pride. A notorious rebellious spirit, a thief, and a murderer, he now stands helpless and powerless. He’s hurt so many people. The death sentence is what he deserves.
Does the man plead guilty or maintain his innocence? What will the verdict be?
Think about this for a moment. How often do we claim our innocence when confronted over a sin.
How often do we deflect our problems and keep rolling on in blissful ignorance? What do Martha Stewart, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, even Trump have in common? They all maintained their innocence when confronted with their crimes or sins.
Who is this mystery man full of promise yet sick to the core and broken? Me. You.
We have all fallen. We are guilty. We are all broken. Messed up.
When you stand before the court of God there won’t be much to debate. Just you and all evidential details of your life, good and bad.
How can we overcome our helpless condition? How can our dark hearts be cleansed and how can we truly step out of the darkness into the light?
Jesus Christ.
In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace.
For if while we were enemies we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, now that we are reconciled, shall we be saved by his life.
One day we will die and then face the judgment. Will Christ be your great advocate or do you plan on maintaining your innocence?
