Those of us who come from large families know what it is like to have to eat the crumbs. When there are ten people around the dinner table, you are happy to get what you can to eat! Whatever ends up on your plate, you eat. No questions asked.
In the Gospel lesson for the 12th Sunday after Pentecost, an amazing woman begs Jesus so that she can at least eat the crumbs.
In Matthew 15:21-28, we read, “Jesus went away from there and withdrew to the district of Tyre and Sidon. And behold, a Canaanite woman from that region came out and was crying, ‘Have mercy on me, O Lord, Son of David; my daughter is severely oppressed by a demon.’ But he did not answer her a word.”
This woman had a desperate plight. Her daughter was being attacked by a demon. The evil angels are heartless and cruel. She wants Jesus to relieve the daughter of this oppression. She cries out the same words we sing in the liturgy of the Kyrie Eleison, “Lord have mercy on me!” She also recognizes that Jesus is the promised Jewish Messiah by addressing him as the “Son of David.”
The reason Jesus did not answer her immediately is because he is testing her faith. He was about to demonstrate that she was actually a dear woman of great faith! Even though she was a Canaanite, she knew that Jesus came to deliver people of all nations.
The text continues, “And his disciples came and begged him, saying, ‘Send her away, for she is crying out after us.’” The apostles were annoyed with this woman. She would not stop crying out. She would not give up.
Then Jesus answered, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” What this meant is that the primary initial work of Jesus was to reveal himself as the King of the Jews first, and then after that, as the Light of the Gentiles.
Her reaction has touched all of our hearts. “But she came and knelt before him, saying, ‘Lord, help me.’ And he answered, ‘It is not right to take the children’s bread and throw it to the dogs.’ She said, ‘Yes, Lord, yet even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their masters’ table.’”
The love she had for her daughter and the faith she had in Jesus were her primary concern. In humility and with fervency, she would not be dissuaded. She did not care if people thought she was a dog. She would not give up till her daughter was freed from this wicked devil.
“Then Jesus answered her, ‘O woman, great is your faith! Be it done for you as you desire.’ and her daughter was healed instantly.”
Do you think you have problems? We all do! So don’t give up crying to God the Father through his Son, Jesus Christ. Jesus bore our sins and the evil of this world in his body upon the cross. By dying he defeated death, hell and the power of the devil. In his resurrection we have the victory and the assurance of everlasting life.
So cry to Jesus so that you too can eat the crumbs. His feast of crumbs is better than the world’s rotten food.
Eat the crumbs of Jesus and you will never be hungry again!
