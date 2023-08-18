Log Landing is where we loved to go swim and picnic. The community and younger generation visited this place frequently.
Log Landing is an area on the Ebenezer Creek just off HWY 21 South of Springfield, Georgia not far from my wonderful hometown of Rincon, GA. Log Landing is close to the original area where the first Salzburgers settled in 1734.
Log Landing was where my dad gave me my first lesson in swimming.
The creek at Log Landing had huge cyprus trees carving their way alongside the banks.
One particular cyprus was climbed by some enthusiastic young men to tie a rope to swing out over the deeper section of the creek. I was not that brave.
I was about seven years old when dad wanted to go swimming and grill some hotdogs at Log Landing. I was having fun splashing around watching the older teens swinging out into the creek with screams of delight. Dad suddenly appeared and said, “It’s time you learned how to swim!”
Before I could object, he took me to the deeper section of the creek and let go.
That’s right. Let go.
I dropped like a barrel of concrete. I went straight to the bottom. I was kicking, flailing my arms, gulping for air, battling for life, until dad reached down and pulled me up out of the water. He was all smiles. That was dads version of John Wayne’s swimming lesson 101. Just throw ‘em in kicking and screaming. A lesson of epic failure and one that I never forgot.
Thankfully God operates on a different level. His lessons are always on target, perfectly timed and tailored to each individual’s strengths and weaknesses. God has a training program that is divinely inspired and flawless. All who call upon the Lord as their Savior are saved and sanctified. To be sanctified simply means that our lifestyle must match our position in Christ.
God has a training course just for you that works on a grand scale. What is that training course?
2 Timothy 3:16–17: All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.
God is Sovereign.
As such He is intentional and involved in all areas of our spiritual life. His training program is not some fly by the night cheap exercise in futility. His word becomes the fuel that causes real change and progress. Naturally we must exercise His word and that is called obedience.
I loved my dad and I knew that he loved me. He just wanted me to be able to swim if my life depended on it one day. But I also know that God loves me more and that His lessons and training are far superior and mistake free.
Our journey of life depends on that truth.
