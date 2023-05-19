The Christian Church is now in the midst of what is called the “real time” of the festival half of the church year. What this means is that we are following the exact chronology of the life of Jesus from Palm Sunday to Pentecost.
In the New Testament, the Gospel writers record various prophetic words of Jesus prior to his crucifixion and resurrection. Christ prepared his apostles for both his ascension into heaven and the coming of the Holy Spirit.
He said, “And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Helper, to be with you forever, even the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him. You know him, for he dwells with you and will be in you. I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you. Yet a little while and the world will see me no more, but you will see me. Because I live, you also will live.” (John 14:16-19)
Then the evangelist Luke records the actual event of the ascension in (Acts 1:6-11). “So when they had come together, they asked him, ‘Lord, will you at this time restore the kingdom to Israel?’ He said to them, ‘It is not for you to know times or seasons that the Father has fixed by his own authority. But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.’ And when he had said these things, as they were looking on, he was lifted up, and a cloud took him out of their sight. And while they were gazing into heaven as he went, behold, two men stood by them in white robes, and said, ‘Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into heaven? This Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you saw him go into heaven.’”
The celebration of The Ascension of Our Lord this year took place yesterday, Thursday May 18. That is 40 days after Easter Sunday. Then 10 days later, on Sunday May 28, is the celebration of the coming of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. These are called “The Fifty Days.”
What effect do these events have on our lives?
First, Jesus ascended into heaven after completing the work of our redemption. He paid the price for our salvation on the cross, as the atoning sacrifice for our sins. His resurrection proclaims to the whole world that we are justified by grace through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Now he rules from God’s right hand in heaven. Since he fills the universe with his presence, he promises to be with us always, until the end of the world.
Second, the Holy Spirit at Pentecost was poured out on mankind after Christ’s ascension. Now Jesus is present among us through the Word of God. His word comes to us through preaching, teaching, baptism, absolution and holy communion. He is not absent, but he is really present with us.
So the “real time” of the life of Jesus Christ does indeed connect with the “real time” of our lives!
