We are living in a strange world. Cancel culture and “wokeness” have excelled on levels that no one really expected.
We are increasingly surrounded by an antagonistic society that is openly hostile to Christianity, Christ, and absolute truth.
This is no surprise given the fact that the devil is still roaring like a lion ready to devour those who fall prey to his tactics. Yet God still rescues and delivers those who trust in Him.
Suffering for truth and being in conflict with the world is not a new thing. Peter in 1 Peter reminds us that no matter how much we suffer and are persecuted, we are still to honor the emperor or king. Yet, we are called not only to be subject to the governments but also pray for them, yes even those who are openly aggressive (1 Timothy 2) and are openly hostile towards those who call themselves followers of Christ.
How should we respond to aggression and outright hostility? What should our attitude be?
Daniel 6 is a good resource in how we should respond in moments of outright hostility. Daniel finds himself facing a new regime. The Persians have defeated the Babylonian Empire and now a new government is in place. Perhaps things are going to be better? Sadly he finds himself facing hostile officials who conspire against him. The idea that Daniel may hold a position and rule over them is too much for them to contemplate. Daniel isn’t even a true Persian citizen!
They hatch up a law that for 30 days no one can approach/worship any gods or man but instead must first petition King Darius. For 30 days. Not a year, two, or five. The punishment of violating this unalterable law? Throw them into the lion’s den.
What was Daniel’s reaction?
Daniel 6 tells us that when the new law was signed Daniel went up and had a hissy fit, protested by rioting, by levying harsh and hateful words against the government, or by scheming to overthrow the king. That wasn’t his response! How did Daniel handle the crisis?
“Now when Daniel learned that the decree had been published, he went home to his upstairs room where the windows opened toward Jerusalem. Three times a day he got down on his knees and prayed, giving thanks to his God, just as he had done before. Then these men went as a group and found Daniel praying and asking God for help.” (Daniel 6:10-11).
What an amazing example of strength and commitment. Daniel is respectful yet resolved to stay faithful to God. No hint of violence. No hint of dishonor. No hint of malice.
Yet Daniels statement of resolve and courage is a powerful witness. Unfortunately, this did not stop Daniel from facing the consequences. He was, after all, thrown in the lion’s den. Yet a key point is this; God delivers and rescues those who trust in Him. God blessed the faithfulness of Daniel and sent an angel to protect him from the lions.
The Lord still rescues and delivers us from all evil attacks. The truth is that we may die for our faith but in the end the Lord will bring us all safely to heaven! Can I get an amen!
Be faithful. Stand up for truth and God like Daniel.
