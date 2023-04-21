During the 50 Days of Easter, Jesus is revealed in the Scriptures and in the breaking of the bread. Jesus arose on Easter Sunday.
For 40 days he gave convincing proofs that he was risen from the dead. He ascended into heaven on a Thursday. Then 10 days later, on a Sunday, the Holy Spirit came down at Pentecost.
The Gospel lesson for the 3rd Sunday of Easter is Luke 24:13-35. Two disciples were walking on the road to Emmaus. Jesus suddenly appeared walking alongside them. Jesus purposely hid his identity from them for a time. They were downcast about the death of Jesus. Jesus began explaining that all of the Old Testament spoke about him and his death and resurrection. He drew them into the words from Genesis to Malachi in the Old Testament.
In that lesson, Luke writes “And Jesus said to them, ‘O foolish ones, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken! Was it not necessary that the Christ should suffer these things and enter into his glory?’ and beginning with Moses and all the Prophets, he interpreted to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning himself.” Then they asked this stranger to come stay with them at the house.
Luke writes. “When he was at table with them, he took the bread and blessed and broke it and gave it to them. and their eyes were opened, and they recognized him. and he vanished from their sight. They said to each other, ‘Did not our hearts burn within us while he talked to us on the road, while he opened to us the Scriptures?’ and they rose that same hour and returned to Jerusalem.”
They found the eleven and those who were with them gathered together, saying, “”The Lord has risen indeed, and has appeared to Simon!’ Then they told what had happened on the road, and how he was known to them in the breaking of the bread.” Then suddenly Jesus appeared among them. They think he is a ghost and are initially in disbelief, while filled with joy and amazement. The risen Jesus stands among the disciples and shows them his hands and his feet, with the nail marks still there.
So Jesus asked them, “Do you have anything here to eat?” They gave him a piece of broiled fish and he took it and ate it in their presence. Why did he do this? The disciples were startled, frightened, troubled and doubted whether it was really Jesus. So Jesus tells them to look at him, touch him and see. “A ghost does not have flesh and bones, as you see I have.” Jesus eats the broiled fish before their eyes. Amazing! A man standing there chewing on a piece of fish with his teeth is proof of his bodily resurrection.
The breaking of the bread is a connection to the Lord’s Supper. Jesus broke the bread in the upper room on Maundy Thursday as he instituted the Lord’s Supper. Now he is pointing to his real presence in the Lord’s Supper. He gives us his body and his blood in Holy Communion. This is where we recognize him today.
This was all foretold in the Old Testament Law of Moses, the Prophets and the Psalms. Jesus as the Christ came to suffer, be crucified and rise from the dead on the third day. The apostles were eye-witnesses of these things.
Now repentance and forgiveness of sins is preached in Jesus’ name to all nations. Jesus says, “Peace be with you!” to people of all nationalities and languages. We are at peace with God through the bloody sacrifice of His Son Jesus Christ on the cross. Through faith in His Son, we have peace in our hearts! We see him revealed in all the Scriptures and in the breaking of the bread.
