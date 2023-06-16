What is the unique work of the Church? In the towns and villages of this world, Jesus still has compassion on a world of sheep without a shepherd. His world harvest is always in need of workers.
The Church is called by Jesus to provide workers in these harvest fields, found in all the nations of the world.
For the Third Sunday after Pentecost and Father’s Day, we read in Matthew 9:35–10:8, about people as sheep and the world as a harvest. “Jesus went throughout all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every affliction. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.’”
The plentiful harvest is all the people in the world. Jesus has compassion for a world of harassed, helpless and lost sheep. The Lord of the harvest is God the Father. He sends Jesus as the True Shepherd who serves the Lord of the Living Harvest. Jesus teaches, preaches, heals and cleanses. He freely brings the good news of the kingdom of heaven, through his sacrificial death on the cross and his glorious resurrection.
The Gospel lesson then describes the workers in God’s harvest field. “Jesus called to him his twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal every disease and every affliction. The names of the twelve apostles are these: first, Simon, who is called Peter, and Andrew his brother; James the son of Zebedee, and John his brother; Philip and Bartholomew; Thomas and Matthew the tax collector; James the son of Alphaeus, and Thaddaeus; Simon the Cananaean, and Judas Iscariot, who betrayed him.
The workers in the harvest field included the 12 disciples who were called by Jesus into the Office of Apostle. After Jesus ascended and before the Day of Pentecost, Judas Iscariot was replaced by Matthias. They were eyewitnesses of the entire three year ministry of Jesus Christ.
These twelve Jesus sent out, instructing them, “Go nowhere among the Gentiles and enter no town of the Samaritans, but go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. And proclaim as you go, saying, ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.’ Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, cast out demons. You received without paying; give without pay.”
Under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, these apostles were guided by God to pen the writings of the New Testament. Saint Paul was also called later as the apostle to the Gentiles. He wrote in Ephesians 2:19-21: “So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone, in whom the whole structure, being joined together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord.”
As Christian disciples, we have our vocations and callings as spouse, parent, employee and worker. We serve in our congregations, homes, in the civil realm and at work. People today are brought into the harvest through the means of grace. The Word of God comes into the world through preaching, teaching, baptizing, absolving and communing at the Lord’s table.
We pray to the Lord of the harvest for more workers in the harvest field!
