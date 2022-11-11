After two years of take-out only, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norman will celebrate its 100th anniversary Thanksgiving Dinner with sit-down dining from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The annual event brings together hundreds of past and present church families and members of the Norman community in the church’s Parish Life Center, 421 E. Acres St.
“The last two years, 2020 and 2021 were carry-out only. After a two-year absence, we think people are ready to sit down and eat and really visit,” longtime Women’s Club member Rita Ille said.
Her club and the church’s Knights of Columbus chapter sponsor the annual event.
On the menu is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, cranberry dressing, jello salad, pie, coffee, tea and lemonade.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, age 13 and up, $10 for age 7 to 12 and free for age 1 through 6. Veterans eat free.
Some tickets will be available at the door or from the church office before Sunday.
“It’s truly a labor of love,” Ille said, “and it’s so good to see people gather together again.”
The dinner, first sponsored by the 126-year-old Norman parish’s Altar Society, was hosted in the basement of the old church building.
This year, organizers estimate they may feed as many as 1,000 guests with sit-down and take-out meals.
More than 700 pounds of turkey will be cooked on site. Volunteers were busy Wednesday toasting bread for the stuffing.
“We do it all here,” said Bob Morton, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus chapter. “Women used to take the turkeys home and bake them, but now we do it all right here.”
Besides the Knights and Women’s Club members, about 35 youth of the parish will serve as table servers.
Net proceeds from the dinner will benefit various charities, including the Gold House, Go Life, Catholic Radio, St. Vincent de Paul and the Center for Family Love in Okarche.
For more information, call the office at 405-321-8080 or visit stjosephok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.