The menu listed a number of items I’d never tasted. The theme of the evening was primarily Asian, but not the usual cashew chicken or sweet and sour pork.
In a week or so, the menu will completely change. It could be Italian, French or American Southern.
District 21 is a great place to try a variety of dishes at a really reasonable price. This lovely restaurant is part of the Culinary Arts program at Francis Tuttle Technology Center, where students do the cooking, and we got to eat their homework.
I had been aware of the restaurant but just hadn’t gotten around to going until we got a mailer with a $5 coupon. I was born under a sale sign, and this seemed like a sign that we should try it.
Francis Tuttle’s main campus is in far north Oklahoma City, west of Edmond. The campus was much larger than I had expected. The restaurant is on the far northwest side of the campus.
My dinner companions and I, my husband Jack and friends, entered an attractive lobby before walking into the dining area.
The décor is sleek and contemporary featuring a neutral palette accented with attractive, orange, glass fixtures over a bar, which looks into the open kitchen.
The menu changes frequently, as each member of a team will have the opportunity to create a menu, select recipes, then supervise other team members in preparation for experience in management.
We had the opportunity to visit with chef instructor Jason Marsh, who told us, “A frequent query from managing students is, ‘Chef, what do I do? They’re not listening to me?’ This gives the students a taste of reality.”
Edmond resident and student Lilian Aboud was queen of the kitchen that night. Menu choices included four starters, five entrees and two desserts. Most of the supplies used in the restaurant come from major wholesalers; this menu required a special trip to Super Cao Nguyen in the Oklahoma City Asian District.
As we tried to decide what to order, we made quick work of a generous bread basket containing mini-biscuits, tiny cornbread muffins and several other breads.
I was intrigued by bulgogi beef with pickled slaw on fried rice paper. It was served on a black plate with a zig-zag stream of sriracha mayo.
The fried rice paper was shaped into a cup filled with tender pieces of beef in a Korean barbecue-like sauce and topped with tasty slaw. It was as good as it looked.
I segued from Korea to Vietnam for my entrée: a banh mi with lean strips of char sui pork and a healthy helping of cucumber-carrot slaw. The men at the table went for steaks — kalbi-style — with wasabi mashed potatoes.
My female friend ordered the sweet ginger-glazed salmon served with stir-fry mixed vegetables, grilled pineapple and rice. Everyone was pleased, and we all took doggy-boxes, thanks to ample servings.
For dessert, three of us ordered mango sticky rice, a Southeastern Asia favorite. Not coconut fans, we eschewed the coconut flan with red bean ice cream chosen by Jack. I had to try a bite and had to admit, although I was please with my selection, he’d made a great choice.
If you go to the District 21 website, d21dining.francestuttle.edu, you’ll see the current menu and can peruse past menus. The restaurant is only open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, so reservations are required. District 21 does not serve alcoholic beverages.
I was impressed with my meal and my visit, and it made me want to know more about the culinary arts program.
Besides Jason Marsh, there are five other chef instructors. Marsh has a long culinary history, beginning with working at Godfather’s Pizza as a teen.
A graduate of the culinary arts program at OSU Institute of Technology, he has served in a variety of venues from independent restaurants, a senior living facility and upscale dining venues in major hotels.
The day program at Francis Tuttle is open to both high school students and adults and takes two years to complete. Students start with a basic skills class, which includes basic knife skills, safety and sanitation and a variety of basic cooking methods.
Once they prove competent in these areas, they move to advanced courses with more complicated skills and preparations. In all, they will spend 1,200 hours learning not only the cooking side of culinary arts but managerial and financial considerations.
Night classes are limited to adults only and cover the same materials in a shorter amount of time. In addition, as a finishing touch, they will work in District 21.
The number of students in this part of the program is limited, but if there is space, day students may apply to add this experience to their resumé.
Francis Tuttle students can be found all over the metro area, from restaurants to school and nursing home facilities. There are currently three Norman residents studying in the culinary arts program. Two are adult night students not yet working in the industry. The other, a high school day student, is a baker at Crumbl Cookies.
Francis Tuttle does a great job preparing students for the world of food and providing a treat for the community in District 21. The school also offers individual cooking classes for the public — adults and children.
Check mainst.ai/3DNn5yD for the Lifelong Learning Center. Don’t forget, District 21 is a dining delight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.