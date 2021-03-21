Are you dealing with damaged plants and trees after our horrific cold spell? From an evergreen shrub’s burned leaves to the total death of flower and leaf buds, winter can be a devastating season for our gardens.
Across the United States, the types of damage vary, due to differences in climate and plant species, but winter-weather damage is difficult to avoid. Some damage, such as a late frost turning early flowers on magnolias to mush, is chronic; with a little anticipation, you can do something about it.
What is hard to predict — and almost impossible to avoid — is sudden, severe damage that forces plants to use stored food reserves to replace or repair damaged parts. This damage usually occurs just as spring arrives, when the plant normally uses reserves to produce new growth.
The effect of this damage, especially if it occurs over multiple growing seasons, can reduce a plant’s sustainability, making it weaker and more susceptible to disease.
With the common types of winter damage, it’s important to know why they happen, how to deal with them, and, most important, what you can do to protect your plants from falling victim in the future.
• Broken branches: Ice, snow, hail, wind, and other winter-weather extremes often cause branches to break, altering the plant’s appearance and, possibly, its productivity.
How do you fix it? Unless a hazard exists, wait until the end of winter to prune all broken twigs and branches back to within one quarter of an inch above a live bud or to the branch collar of the nearest live branch. This pruning to reshape the plant can also stimulate new growth in the coming season.
How do you prevent it? Removing the most susceptible parts of a plant prior to the onset of winter weather can help with future breakage. Branches that appear partially dead or especially weak would qualify for early removal.
• Frost damage: Frost damage can happen without warning. Pruning or fertilizing in late summer or early fall may stimulate new growth, which is unable to acclimate (harden off) before sudden temperature drops or unexpected wind or ice storms show up.
The new foliage turns an ugly brown or black. When temperatures start to warm up and plants break dormancy, an unexpected frost or freeze can, again, kill new growth.
How do you fix it? Damaged leaves and flowers may drop by themselves after the danger of severe weather has passed, or you can prune to remove severely damaged or broken branches to help stimulate new growth.
Most plants will usually produce new leaves if branches and buds have not been injured too severely.
How do you prevent it? Avoid pruning or fertilizing in late summer or early fall. This will help prevent a sudden push of new, tender growth. If leaf signs suggest an application of fertilizer is in order, use only a slow-release or organic option.
If you must prune at this time, do it sparingly; wait, instead, until a plant reaches full dormancy. In spring, wait until the plant has broken dormancy and the threat of low temperatures has passed before tackling any pruning projects.
• Dessication: Desiccation gets worse with premature pruning. This type of damage occurs when a plant’s tissues dry out from wind or ice-melting chemicals, lack of moisture in the air or soil, or a “wrong plant/wrong location” scenario.
Evergreens are particularly susceptible because their leaves never stop losing water, even during their “dormant” season. When these leaves evaporate more water than the roots take in, you’ll see some damaged foliage.
During severely cold weather, the ground surrounding the root system can freeze, which decreases or stops the uptake of water. If the weather turns warm and sunny while the ground is still frozen, evaporation increases and discolored or “burned” foliage starts to appear.
The damaged leaves are generally concentrated on the side of the plant facing the wind, where evaporation is greatest.
How do you fix it? Most leaves will fall or be pushed off by new growth, but those that don’t can be hand-stripped or pruned away.
Premature pruning can increase damage by exposing vulnerable inner leaves, so resist coming to the rescue of your plants too early.
How do you prevent it? If conditions are dry in fall, make sure you water to compensate for the lack of rain.
If plants begin to show signs of winter burn, pull out the hose on the warmest day possible (to avoid the hose freezing and bursting) and water the frozen ground to melt the moisture frozen in the soil and make it available for uptake.
It’s also a good idea to maintain a 2- to 3-inch-thick layer of mulch to reduce water loss.
• Frost heave: Frost heave can damage roots. It occurs when periods of soil freezing and thawing push small, shallow-rooted plants out of the ground.
This prevents the plants from having firm contact with the soil and exposes the roots to wind desiccation.
How do you fix it? If a plant is heaved from the ground, replant it as soon as the soil thaws. If the root system is small enough, you might be able to push the plant back easily into the soft soil with your fingertips.
How do you prevent it? Use mulch. It acts as a buffer to the soil and reduces the amount of alternate freezing and thawing of the soil.
In spite of the very difficult cold and freezing bouts we experienced during this past winter, plants can survive and recover.
The best overall advice is to wait to prune or remove plants until later in the spring, to give plants a chance to form new growth.
A good rule of thumb is to scratch the main stem of your plant or shrub very close to ground level. If it is green, then your plant is still alive and should recover.
For trees, consulting an arborist is a good idea if you are unsure of your tree’s status. and if all else fails, nurseries are now open and glad to sell new plants, trees and seeds.
