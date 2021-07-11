The back cover of Rob Bell’s book “Jesus Wants to Save Christians” reads, “There is a church in our area that recently added an addition to their building which cost more than $20 million. Our local newspaper ran a front-page story not too long ago revealing that one in five people in our city lives in poverty. This is a book about those two numbers.
“It’s a book about faith and fear, wealth and war, poverty, power, safety, terror, Bibles, bombs and homeland insecurity; it’s about empty empires and the truth that everybody’s a priest; it’s about oppression, occupation and what happens when Christians support, animate and participate in the very things that Jesus came to set people free from.
“It’s about what it means to be a part of the church of Jesus in a world where some people fly planes into buildings while others pick up groceries in Hummers.”
What do we do with statistics like:
“One billion people in the world do not have access to clean water, while the average American uses 400 to 600 liters of water a day.”
“More than half of the world lives on less than $2 a day, while the average American teenager spends nearly $150 a week.”
“By far most of the people in the world do not own a car. One-third of Americans own three cars?”
Guilt is not the answer. and certainly, feelings of entitlement that make us immune to the suffering of others do not help either. A belief that says, “I got what I deserve, and apparently so did they,” numbs us to the need around us.
I love how The Message translation of the Bible translates Romans 15:1-3:
“Those of us who are strong and able in the faith need to step in and lend a hand to those who falter, and not just do what is most convenient for us. Strength is for service, not status. Each one of us needs to look after the good of the people around us, asking ourselves, ‘How can I help?’ That’s exactly what Jesus did. He didn’t make it easy for himself by avoiding people’s troubles, but waded right in and helped out. ‘I took on the troubles of the troubled,’ is the way Scripture puts it.”
God never uses guilt to motivate us. He does use conviction. Conviction is an awareness created within us of the need to make a change. and we do need to make a change in the way we think about our “blessings.”
God’s intention for blessing us with wealth, health, possessions and influence is so that we will use it purely and properly, for the benefit of those who need it the most. We were not intended to feel privileged. We were intended to be generous, compassionate and sharing.
Bell goes on to write, “How do kids who are surrounded by more abundance than in any generation in the history of humanity take seriously a Messiah who said, ‘I have been anointed to preach the good news to the poor?’
“How do they fathom that half the world is too poor to feed its kids when their church just spent two years raising money to build an addition to their building? They gather, they sing, they hear a talk from their pastor and then they get back in the car with their parent and they go home; the garage door opens up, the car goes in and the garage door goes down. This is revolution?”
We have been called to more than this.
