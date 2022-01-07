In Philippians 3:13, the Apostle Paul states simply, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,”
No way, right? How in the world can this be done? Forget? Are you kidding me? How can we do the impossible?
How can you totally forget something, especially if you have been hurt, traumatized or abused?
God has wired us in such a way that our brains store all these images (memories) of events that caused us pain and grief, as well as the good. Some of those memories impact us in both positive and negative ways. These images are seared right down to the very core of our soul.
There is simply no way that I can forget the day my mom left my dad. That day is forever entrenched in my brain. I was just 5 years old, but the memory is just as real and powerful. I’m sure you have had great memories, as well as terrible ones, images that at times flood your soul with sadness.
So what does Paul mean when he says “forgetting those things which are behind”?
He doesn’t mean to forget in the sense of totally erasing an image or memory. That you cannot do. Two take-aways are evident.
First, giving these negative memories or images the power to control your life. Some people are caught in the past. These past traumatic experiences conjure up crippling feelings such as disappointment, anger, bitterness and regret. If they take root, they are very powerful and harmful to your persona.
Paul says to forget that past, forget those horrible experiences or consequences suffered by your own choices, don’t let them dominate, control or rule your life.
Second, keep in mind the context of his earlier statement in verse 7: “But what things were gain to me, those I counted loss for Christ.”
Those things he counted loss for Christ are what Paul chooses to forget. He’s leaving those things behind him.
Why? Because in the scheme of life, those things hold no value when compared to eternity.
Verse 8 says “because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things. I consider them garbage, that I may gain Christ.”
Those “things” have no place in his life in Christ. Those things hold no future; Christ does.
Finally, notice the phrase “reaching forth unto those things which are before” in the latter half of verse 13. Paul says he forgets, then reaches forward. Reaching forth or reaching forward has the idea of a football receiver launching his entire body, giving everything he has, to catch a pass from the quarterback.
Why this imagery? Verse 14 states the reason: “I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
What are you willing to forget or leave behind to gain Christ? Are you allowing the past to control your life? Forget.
What matters is Christ. Do whatever it takes to lay hold of that eternal prize.