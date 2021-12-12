Door County, Wisconsin, with a strong Scandinavian heritage — plus visions of a winter snowscape — got me out of my comfort zone and on a plane for a sample of friluftsliv (free-loofts-liv), a Scandinavian expression meaning open-air living and a chance to experience seasonal ambiance with a decided Nordic bent.
That far north — and this time of year — it was pitch black by 4:30 p.m. But even in the dark, I could tell the ground was bare. The next morning was gray but dry, and I knew the scheduled snowshoe excursion wasn’t going to happen.
Instead, it was warm boots and a great walk through The Ridges Sanctuary with one of the most knowledgeable and enthusiastic guides I’ve experienced.
I was with a group of 10 writers as Bill Wolff explained the unusual terrain, the uniqueness of the boreal forest, the danger from climate change, the flora and fauna of the forest and the area’s connection to navigation on Lake Michigan.
The landscape ripples with 30 ridges and swales created by the changing water levels of Lake Michigan. The ridges are built-up areas with depressions in between them. Trees grow on the ridges; grasses and standing water occupy the swales. An overhead view looks as though the land has been combed.
As for the maritime connection, a nearby spot on the lake shore provided a safe harbor — if sailors knew how to find the opening in an underwater reef. Two lighthouses were constructed in 1869: the Upper Range Light on an inland ridge deposited about 800 years ago and the Lower Range Light on the lake shore (this ridge about 150 years old). Navigators could line the lights up, one atop the other, and chart a course safely into Bailey’s Harbor.
Spring and summer are prime wildflower seasons in the Sanctuary. Over two dozen species of wild orchids are found there. The forest is made up of both deciduous and coniferous trees and the the tamarac tree, which is both. The Hines Emerald Dragonfly, an endangered species noted for its bright green eyes and metallic green body, is a resident.
Also near Bailey’s Harbor, Winifred Boynton created another sanctuary. She and her first husband had vacationed in Door County for many years before buying a large property on the shore of Lake Michigan in 1928. Winifred’s husband, Carleton Vail, died in an automobile wreck in 1932.
Following his death, Winifred went abroad for a year. While in Norway, she visited a historic stave church in Lillehammer, Norway, and decided to build a chapel, a Sanctuary of Peace, on her lakeshore estate. With her second husband, Donald Boynton, the couple built the Boynton Chapel between 1939 and 1947.
The chapel is open to all faiths and incorporates pagan images, an homage to 12th century Norwegian influences. The Boyntons were intimately involved in the construction, carving the many wooden surfaces and painting frescoes on walls and ceilings. The property now belongs to Lawrence University, which offers opportunities for the public to access the church.
While early settlers were primarily from Norway and Sweden, a contingent of Germans also made the county their home. A traditional Christkindlmarkt in Sister Bay provided an opportunity to see display after display of locally-made and imported items. Shopping was interspersed with sampling tasty treats from Danish Cucumber Salad or Swedish Crusted Ham to Austrian Sacher Torte with apricot sauce, and a hot mug of Swedish Glögg chased the chill.
Also in Sister Bay, Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant offers favorites year-round. The most popular option is Swedish pancakes with lingonberries — Johnson’s goes through 10,000 pounds of the little berries each year and 112,000 orders of pancakes.
The writer beside me ordered Swedish meatballs, so I was able to taste one — very good. I opted for Pytt i Panna, a dish served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. With Swedish roast beef sautéed with onions and potatoes, it was reminiscent of the hash my mom would make with leftovers from Sunday roast, except Pytt i Panna is topped with a fried egg and served with spicy Swedish mustard and a side of pickled beets. Everything was good, although I passed up trying pickled herring.
The restaurant’s gift shop is a wonderland of Scandinavian goodies and serves as tomten central. Popular in Swedish mythology, tomten are gnomes. House tomte protect farms, families and animals. Jultomten serve as a Swedish Santa — no reindeer, no sleigh and they come in through the front door.
No one sees the tomten; they’re very secretive. But at Johnson’s, they come in all sizes, and one is the hero of one of my children’s favorite books, “The Tomten” by Astrid Lindgren. The illustrations are gorgeous. I bought myself a tomte to sit beside my open book during Christmas season.
My schedule was busy: hiking, cheese tasting, visiting art galleries, sipping wine, spirits, hard cider and beer, capped with a Christmas concert at Birch Creek Music Performance Center. But it wouldn’t be Door County without going to a fish boil.
The tradition comes from the early Scandinavian logging camps, where cooks had to feed huge, hungry crews. Cooks prepare a large bonfire under a giant cauldron. The pot is filled with water and ample salt; potatoes go in first, later pounds and pounds of Lake Michigan whitefish. The fish are quite oily and, as it cooks, the oil rises to the top of the water.
When the fish are done, the cook throws kerosene on the fire, causing it to blaze furiously. The water in the pot boils over and the flames consume the oil. The fish is then served with melted butter, the potatoes, coleslaw and rye bread. The best part of the meal was Door County cherry pie ala mode.
Following these days of activity, I returned to my home-away-from-home, the historic Hillside Inn in Ephraim, settling into a comfy chair in front of a fire and finishing the days with cups of hot chocolate.
At 5 a.m. Sunday, the day of our departure, it started to snow. At 7, the roads and grass were covered. By 9, the snow was several inches deep. I was getting nervous, picturing getting stranded in an airport. My inn host, Diane Taillon, was sanguine.
“This is no big deal,” she told me.
It was a big deal to me; I finally got the Christmassy photo I was hoping for. Door County lived up to its reputation. It’s a beautiful destination with fascinating history, beautiful scenery and plenty of friluftsliv — a great place to visit even during the cold months.