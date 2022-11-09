When Maj. Andrew Manaois pulls on his uniform Sunday morning before the Veterans Day ceremony, he expects those venerable feelings to rush in.
“Every day, when I put on the uniform, I try to live up to the legacy that they’ve set down before us,” said Manaois.
The commanding officer of Oklahoma City’s Marine recruiting office said he is honored to deliver the key address during the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in Norman.
Manaois served as an infantry officer in 2012 in Sangin, considered one of Afghanistan’s deadliest places for U.S. troops.
Against a backdrop of delicate lavender poppy fields, Manaois commanded a mortar platoon fighting the Taliban.
The Taliban sought to protect the flourishing opium poppy fields that reportedly provided millions in revenue. About five long years after Manaois’ departure, the regime captured poppy-rich Sangin.
As the Taliban recently banned Afghanistan’s poppy farming in an apparent attempt to gain international legitimacy, Manaois remembers the past while looking to the future.
“Looking back at the thing that sticks with me … It’s not necessarily a story or a time or a place,” Manaois said. “Just seeing Marines doing their job for their brothers and sisters, day in and day out, is what will always stick with me.”
His speech centers around the event theme, “Honoring our past into the future.”
“I just want to let all the veterans there know how much we, as active-duty service members, appreciate what they’ve done,” said Manaois.
Organizers predict visitors will likely get at least one lump in the throat during Norman’s community event.
The sounds of echo Taps call up memories for Roger Gallagher, chairman of the veterans’ ceremony group and a former Vietnam helicopter pilot.
Echo taps will be performed by two trumpet players, Tyronne Richards Jr. and Stacy Southerland, playing Taps at a distance, producing an echo effect.
“It’s very haunting,” said Gallagher. “It’s beautiful. It really is.”
Two other heart-pounding events happen early in the ceremony at Reaves Park. Gallagher said the National Anthem will be performed, followed by an aircraft flyover.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Gallagher said.
