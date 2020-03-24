As all of us are in uncharted waters today. I know that none of us ever expected to be put in the position we are all in, but I believe as we continue to practice limited contact with others, we will get through this pandemic.
We do not have a date to reopen our location at 1268 N. Interstate Drive in Norman. I'm sure that some types of protective procedures will need to be implemented for our volunteers and veterans who have underlying health concerns.
Congratulations to our veteran of the week, Bryan Newby, of Oklahoma City. He served our country honorably as a member of the United States Air Force. Thank you for your service, sir. We appreciate you.
The number of rating decisions that we receive has not significantly changed since we closed our office. I'm sure as the number of veterans we assist is being reduced each week, it won't take long before it is reflected in the number of decisions Veterans Affairs makes on their claims.
Last week, 28 veterans received a 100% rating for their service-connected disabilities. Seventy-four veterans received ratings from 10% to 90% for their service-connected disabilities. This group will receive a combined annual $1,420,101.
If you would like to help us make a difference, we welcome your support. We spend over $30,000 each month in direct support of the veterans and family members we serve. We transported many homeless veterans to our Norman location each week to help make a difference in the lives of the men and women who have served in the military.
As you know, we are a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit and are wholly dependent on donations from the people we serve and local grants. We are not funded by a government entity. All the funds it takes to operate our facility and to assist veterans with medical testing, and other expenses come in the form of grants from local companies or other veterans.
For those of you who would like to support the program, your gifts are always appreciated and may be tax-exempt. You can shop items from our Amazon charity list to stock our food pantry and shop AmazonSmile with us as the charity; we will receive 0.5% of eligible purchases.
If you are interested in including us in a gift, contact Lora at 550-8806, Ext. 101. Monetary donations can be made online or mailed to P.O. Box 592, Washington, OK 73093.
For the latest updates, visit our Facebook page or dalekgrahamveteransfoundation.org.
Stay healthy. Our prayers are with all of you and your families during this time of trial in our country. Semper fi.
Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation is not affiliated with any other organization. Dale K. Graham is a VA accredited claims agent.
