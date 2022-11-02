Early voting for Tuesday's general election begins Wednesday, Nov. 2, and continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday at two locations in Cleveland County.
Voters can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson, Norman, or the Moore Norman Technology Center, 13301 S. Penn, Oklahoma City.
Voters will be voting on federal, state, and county officers. Some counties also have local elections on the ballot.
Voters must vote in the county where they are registered to vote and should be prepared to show a valid proof of identity when checking in with election workers at their voting location.
Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board for more information.
