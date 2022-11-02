Early voting for Tuesday’s general election begins continues today, Friday and Saturday at two locations in Cleveland County. Voters can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St. in Norman, or the Moore Norman Technology Center, 13301 S. Penn in Oklahoma City.
Voters will vote on federal, state and county officers. Some counties also have local elections.
Voters must vote in the county where they are registered to vote and should be prepared to show a valid proof of identity when checking in with election workers at voting locations.
Voters with questions should contact the county election board or the state election board for more information.
— Transcript Staff
