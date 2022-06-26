I love the serendipitous things that occur when I travel, and my trip to Nashville led me to one of those things.
Our press group was scheduled to see a bit of rehearsal for a new musical at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
We were handed some press material, then hustled to a waiting area, where we all took COVID tests, were introduced to some of the production crew and handed some printed materials.
As soon as we were all declared “safe,” we were ushered into seats above the stage, where rehearsal was taking place.
It was only the eighth or ninth day of rehearsal, with lots of moving things and people around, notes for specific cast members, sound checks, blocking and characters moving into place for a scene.
Even without costumes or sets, it quickly became evident that this was going to be a fun production.
The show, “May We All: A New Country Musical,” is the culmination of a collaboration of Brian Kelley, the Florida half of Florida Georgia Line (and creative entity CuzBro Productions, made up of Kelley and his cousin, Stephen Snedden), and Lively McCabe Entertainment.
The musical score features 24 country hit songs from artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Chris Stapleton and Old Dominion, among others.
Two original songs co-written by FGL’s Kelley and Tyler Hubbard also are featured in the score and debuted exclusively at the World Premier at TPAC.
“May We All” is the story of a home-town girl with big-city dreams, her odyssey and return, and the importance of community — the perfect feel-good play for the times we live in. Cast members come from the New York stage and Nashville.
As we were leaving after our short preview, I glanced over the material I had been given, which included cast biographies. If one name didn’t ring a bell, it was enough of a tinkle to prompt me to ask, “Is Miles Aubrey from Oklahoma?” Our publicist host promised to get back to me with that information.
Sure enough, Aubrey was from Oklahoma — not only that, but from Edmond. I had known his father, who was a professor of music at Central State College (now UCO). Serendipity.
While other Oklahoma musicians — like Garth, Blake and Reba — are headliners, needing no introduction, it takes some tremendous talent to make these stars shine. Aubrey, one of the most versatile musician/actors in Nashville, is one of these — and a name you should know.
Aubrey was born in Durant and grew up in Edmond. He was addicted to music at an early age.
“When I was 13 I got my first job as a bus boy at Johnnie’s Charcoal Grill in Edmond and worked three nights a week after school so I could afford to buy my first really nice electric guitar, a Gibson Les Paul,” he said.
After graduating from Edmond Memorial High School, Aubrey went to the University of Miami for a year and then took some classes at UCO. He also worked on a variety of music and theatrical projects in the Oklahoma City area and knew he was on a career path he loved.
Aubrey first moved to Nashville at 25, where he spent 10 years touring with a variety of country musicians, making a name as an all-around musical and acting talent, appearing in several biopic musicals at the Ryman about such stars as Tammy Wynette and The Everly Brothers.
While there, he met his future wife, actress/singer Erica Rowlett, who now juggles teaching theater at Belmont University with work as an actress, session singer and voice-over artist.
In 2006, he landed a part in a Broadway play, the short-lived musical “Ring of Fire” about Johnny Cash. New York City was now home.
His big break was being cast in the first national touring company of “Jersey Boys.” He spent two years touring before being called to the Broadway production.
For the next seven years, he played the role of loan shark Norm Waxman and also played guitar and drums in the play. Aubrey also worked with legendary Clint Eastwood, who cast him as Charlie Calello in the “Jersey Boys” film adaptation.
In 2015, Miles and Erica Aubrey moved back to Nashville. Aubrey’s many talents make him valuable as a session player and lead guitarist for a variety of musical performers. He’s shared the stage with the likes Kenny Loggins, Willie Nelson and many others.
His TV performances include “The Tonight Show,” “Ellen,” “Seth Meyers” and the Tony Awards. So far he has made over 30 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. He also tours with singer Brooke Eden.
He is currently appearing — both acting and playing — in “May We All” at the TPAC in Nashville. The show is scheduled to run until July 17. He also will appear Monday on “The Today Show” with Eden.
Does Aubrey ever get back to his home state?
“I only get to Oklahoma when I’m touring, but I’m very sentimental about my Oklahoma roots. Whenever I get back to Edmond, I eat at Johnnie’s and say ‘hi’ to Doug, my old manager. and my house is full of OU memorabilia,” he said.