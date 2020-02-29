Education briefs

Norman North teacher earns Prestigious Diamond Award
The National Speech & Debate Association announced that Lori Crawford of Norman North High School as a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is her second Diamond Award.
Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work. To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech & Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second Diamond for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each Diamond Award. Learn more about the Diamond Award here.
All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech & Debate Tournament, in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June. More than 10,000 students, coaches, and parents from across the nation attend the National Tournament every year.
Moore’s Robot Revolution goes to Houston (photo)
The Revolutionary Robots of the Moore Community STEM Club has been invited to compete at the 2020 FIRST Championship in Houston April 15-18. The team competed at the First Tech Challenge Oklahoma Championship on Feb. 21-22 at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. At this competition, Revolutionary Robots took second place for the Control Award, first place for the Think Award, and second place for the Inspire Award. They also won the robot tournament with two other alliance teams.
The team’s current priority is fundraising. Participation in the competition requires an entrance fee for each member of the team plus travel expenses. A GoFundMe Campaign has been setup and the team is anticipating additional fundraising efforts, to be announced shortly. In addition to their fundraising efforts, The Revolutionary Robots will be busy improving their design and engineering skills, based on the feedback they received at the competition they attended on Feb. 22.
Revolutionary Robots was formed by the Moore Community STEM Club in 2016, a non-profit organization that also has four other FIRST teams for different age groups. Any donation to the Moore Community STEM Club to assist the Revolutionary Robots is tax-deductible.
For more information, contact Kristi Hazen at 625-2225, revrobots@gmail.com, or visit the Revolutionary Robots’ website at http://revolutionaryrobots.org. To assist with the fundraising efforts, visit the team’s GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1wqmj4c2w0.
Orr Family Farm offers field trip scholarships for educators
OKLAHOMA CITY – Continuing in its fourth year, the Orr Family Farm is offering two field trip scholarships for their spring season. Educators around the state are invited to apply for a field trip scholarship and the opportunity to bring their class for a day of learning and fun at no cost.
Teachers and principals can apply at OrrFamilyFarm.com/field-trip-scholarships. Entries will be accepted until Friday and winners will be announced March 10.
The winning classes will each receive free Farm admission for 50 students and five teachers for a field trip to be booked between April 2 and May 15. Classes will experience a farm to table lesson in the Discovery Barn through a hands-on learning experience and interactive activities, plus milking techniques and all about Farm equipment, past and present. They will also enjoy petting and feeding animals in the Barnyard, bouncing on the giant jumping pillows, a train ride around the Farm and much more!
The Orr Family Farm hosts both spring and fall field trips each year, involving different learning concepts and complete with free teacher materials and lesson boards spread throughout the Farm. Spring season field trips are available Thursdays and Fridays April 2 through May 15.
The Orr Family Farm is an agri-tainment experience created to provide families, groups and school children a glimpse of their heritage, history and good old-fashioned fun. For more information about the Orr Family Farm visit OrrFamilyFarm.com or call 799-3276.
OU College of Nursing earns high rankings
The Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing at the University of Oklahoma has achieved recognition as the state’s top nursing school and as one of the best programs nationally, according to recently announced rankings.
The OU College of Nursing has been ranked 56th out of more than 3,000 nursing schools nationwide in Nursing Schools Almanac’s 2019 rankings of the best nursing schools in the United States. This position in the rankings place the OU College of Nursing in the sixth spot overall in the Southwest region.
In its methodology for the rankings, Nursing Schools Almanac collected data on more than 3,000 institutions, basing its findings on several factors, including student success, particularly on the NCLEX licensure examination; depth of nursing programs; and the institution’s academic prestige and value. Only 6% of surveyed institutions made the list.
Additionally, the OU College of Nursing has been ranked the No. 1 Best Accredited Nursing School in Oklahoma for 2020 out of eight programs statewide, according to NursingProcess.org.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.