Oklahoma voters head to the polls today for general election and several nonpartisan elections. The Oklahoma State Election Board offers these tips and reminders:
Voting
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during lunch and after work.
Wait lines are possible. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
Verify polling place
Due to statutory redistricting, some precincts and some polling places may have changed. All voters should verify polling place before voting.
Voters can verify polling places using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting the county or state election board.
Voters must vote at their assigned polling places.
Be prepared
Study candidates and issues ahead of time. Sample ballots are available at the OK Voter Portal.
The portal also has polling place and can track the status of absentee ballots. The election list is available on the state election board website.
Proof of identity
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required):
• Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state or tribal government
• Show the free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board
• Sgn an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)
Ballot status
It is common for voters to ask, “How do I know my vote counted?” Ballots are counted when voters insert their ballots into the voting device during early voting and on Election Day.
Voters can track the status of their absentee ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Details regarding ballot status, Oklahoma’s voting devices, and security procedures can be found on the State Election Board website.
Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.
Beward of misinformation or disinformation
During election time, misinformation and disinformation can run rampant. Voters are asked to be wary of information that seeks to promote conspiracy theories or false claims of fraud, voter suppression and/or other problems.
If you experience an issue or believe an election or voting crime has been committed, your first action should be to notify your precinct officials and contact your county election board while the incident is in progress.
Election officials can take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.
State and county election officials should always be trusted sources for information.
Residents may visit the following:
• OK voter portal — bit.ly/3FTIetZ
• County election board — bit.ly/3EaarLO
• State election board — bit.ly/3O14wfv
• Election list — bit.ly/ 3NO5smZ
• Ballot status — bit.ly/ 3tgLZBX
• Voting devices — bit.ly/3hjh9WO
• Security procedures — bit.ly/3DV0Abw
• Proof of identity — bit.ly/3UzP4Jg
• Election results — bit.ly/3fIWmeX
