There hasn’t been much to recommend about being a performing musician over the last year. Inability to make a decent living is near top of the list.
That’s changing now, and musicians have returned to kicking out the jams. Arcadia by way of Haifa, Israel guitarist and vocalist Bat-Or Kalo is among those who have weathered the viral storm.
Along with a full band, she’ll perform with no admission charge at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Ave., as part of the Summer Breeze concert series.
In wild kingdom terms, Kalo described the joy of performing that never wavered.
“There are a few things that I love about what I’m doing now,” she said. “When you’re on stage there’s an eternal rhythm that starts and everybody just follows. It’s like beautiful birds that go on a cliff. Somebody counts to four, everybody jumps and flies. That’s what I freaking love about it.”
Kalo puts her heart and soul into the music she makes. She has graced the blues stage at Jazz in June here and lit up the Oklahoma Room at Folk Alliance International in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kalo has been described as a fiery guitar goddess, one who rocks the likes of Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks and The Continental Club in Houston. Soon after coming to the U.S. several years ago, she cut her teeth at the storied The Bitter End Club in New York City.
She has a passion for music and the ability to get her listeners to join her.
“You have to be able to jump off a cliff with me,” Kalo said.
Collaborators in that all-in mission are drummer David Bowen, keyboardist Greg Zink and bassist Rei Wang-Bowen.
“As a band, we can become one thought together,” Kalo said. “There’s a symbiosis between us in creating music. We don’t want to fight about anything, we want to create.
“Usually there are a lot of egos, and rarely have I found this ability to collaborate equally in one room. It takes time to find real collaboration. When it happens, it makes me feel happy.”
Writing every day also makes Kalo happy. She just finished a song about New York that’s a rock anthem dedicated to her love-hate relationship with the Big Apple.
“It’s my experience from my time there,” she said. “I’m attracted to the simple energy of pop-rock, and that’s the kind of song it is. I was trying to fit into the cube of blues, so it’s pop rock totally.
“I wanted my anthem about New York to be very accurate. It took me two years to figure out the chorus.”
Some of Kalo’s success in the United States may be because of her fearlessness in disturbing musical norms. She’s not from here but embraces Americana, blues, rock and the many sub-genres associated with them. Kalo adds a spin that makes them her own.
“It’s hard to be accepted here if you’re not Woody Guthrie-style,” Kalo said. “Now, more edgy things are coming from the corners. More and more people are just doing whatever they want, which is beautiful. It’s cool here and becoming more and more that way. Still very American.
“In Israel, you open the radio, and there’s every kind of music on one station. Here you have rock stations that literally play only rock and only power chords are going on there.”
Initially, the Jewish Federation of Oklahoma City brought Kalo to the Sooner state. Here on red dirt, she proudly wears a Star of David around her neck, which puts her in a distinct minority. Kalo likes living and working in Oklahoma.
“I was tired of major cities like Tel Aviv and New York,” she said. “I lived in both for a long time. They have kind of the same behavior. Here in Oklahoma, there are reasons that keep me around.
“I always think about moving, but people here are nice. I still feel like a visitor. I’m a city girl, but in Arcadia, I see horses all the time and I love it.”
With one exception: Kalo doesn’t tend livestock herself.
“I have an evil black cat that brings me a present every morning,” she said. “Mice. Sometimes she tries to bring them live to me, but I think it’s gross.”
Kalo anticipates it’s going to be a hot, sweaty show at Lions Park but promises it won’t diminish her energy.
“I’m excited about playing Summer Breeze,” Kalo said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in Norman, and I’m playing with my favorite musicians right now. We’re going to take you on a short ride to space and back.”