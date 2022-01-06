One assignment when I took photography at UCO was to take a landscape shot with nothing manmade in the picture. It was harder than I anticipated. There always seemed to be a sign, pole, fence or something in my way.
Last weekend, I heard a podcast on KGOU–1A, an NPR programm, with an interview with photographer/filmmaker Pete McBride.
He’s created a book about another way our technological society has impinged on our senses.
The book, "Seeing Silence," is about hearing the sounds of nature uncluttered by human interventions.
Again, it proves to be much harder than I had thought.
It made me reflect on the times when I was aware of only natural sounds: only three came to mind.
Twenty years ago, Jack and I visited Laramie River Ranch in Colorado. It was located in a wide, high valley with rolling mountains nearby and the snow-capped Rockies in the distance. The ranch was a mecca for equestrians of all levels of experience. Activities ranged from gentle trail rides to rodeo skills and ranch chores.
Some of the guests had gotten up early to ride out to move cattle from one pasture to another. With an estimate of the time when the riders and cattle would ride by, I walked up the driveway to wait for a chance to photograph the group. Here’s what I wrote in my journal:
“As I waited for the herd to appear, I enjoyed the fresh morning air, which was scented with the sweet smell of sage. The overlying silence was profound, but not complete. There was the occasional skritching of an extremely opinionated bird — maybe one of two sandhill cranes I had spotted earlier in the morning. A tiny sparrow landed in the brush close by — then, as if sensing a foreign presence, took flight. In the quiet, I could hear the beat of his wings. Various peeps and chirps were accompanied by an insect’s buzz and the whuffle of the light breeze. No manmade sound — no automobile, no airplane, no air conditioner intruded.
“I waited for the 8:30 herd, but unlike the city, ranch life runs on a different time table. Finally in the distance, I could hear the calling cattle. As I waited, the sound became more insistent but still out of sight. The bawling and mooing was deceptive, sometimes sounding near, then farther away. At 9:30, I heard the yip and whistle of a cowboy. And the spell was broken.”
In 2016, Jack and I visited Badlands National Park in South Dakota, one of my favorite parks. We spent the night in Cedar Pass Lodge in the park. I’m an early riser; Jack is not.
Just after sunrise, I quietly got up, dressed and took the keys to the car. The Badlands Loop Road increased in elevation as I drove past strange mounds and peaks carved by wind and water. Cresting a hill, a wide prairie stretched out on one side of the road.
Stopping at an overlook, the mixed grasslands at my back, I felt like the only person on earth. Looking out over the badlands, I could only imagine the dismay of the first explorer when, traveling over the flat plain, first saw the ground fall away into a desolate, misshapen landscape.
The sun’s early rays hit the high spots, with deep shadows in the cracks and crevices. I could hear the grasses — there are over 60 varieties in the park — shiver in the breeze. The soft rustle was only broken by the warble of a western meadowlark.
What an amazing and magnificent view and how lucky I was to be able to stand quietly, breathe deeply and give a prayer of thanks for the wonder of the place.
My third memorable moment was completely different. This one took place in Nebraska in March 2017 and, unlike the quiet of the prairie, was filled with unbelievable natural noise.
It was dark and cold. Up at 5 a.m., we got to the Crane Trust on the Platte River in time to walk softly to the blinds by 6:30. My press group played follow-the-leader in the dark, the leader carrying a small penlight, which gave off a faint, red ray.
Ethologist Jane Goodall has described the migration of the sandhill cranes as one of the top 10 migrations in the world. Thousands of cranes stop on a 70-mile stretch of the river on their way from their winter homes in northern Mexico, New Mexico and Texas en route to summer homes in Canada, Alaska and Siberia.
Once inside the blinds, we remained quiet. In the gray, pre-dawn, we could barely distinguish the birds, but we could hear them. As it got lighter, the mounds in the water became masses of birds. The noise increased as they began to wake for the day.
Sandhill cranes are attractive birds with mottled gray feathers and a distinctive red patch from the tops of their heads to their black bills. They stand three- to four-feet tall with six-foot wing spans. Their call is a rattle-like trill, which can be heard as far as two miles away.
A bald eagle flew in and perched on a stump in the river. Birds nearby took to the air, resettling farther away. Eventually, small groups began leaving for the fields followed by larger groups.
The air was filled with their unique calls and the flapping of wings. The sound was astounding. Cold was forgotten as hundreds and hundreds of birds darkened the sky. Words fail me in trying to conjure up the magnificence of the experience. You just had to be there.
Often I’m so busy — taking notes, taking pictures — that I don’t take time to listen to the sounds of nature.
What about you? I’d love to hear some of your experiences. If you’d like to share them, email me at okietravel@yahoo.com.
Bernie Krause, who has studied natural soundscapes and the effects of natural disasters and human encroachment, reports that these studies provide a diagnostic tool on the health of habitats.
For more, visit bit.ly/3HKrgf0. To hear the 1A podcast, go to n.pr/33bU8he.