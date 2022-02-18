Norman musician Desiree Abba has a barely noticeable, albeit enduring reminder that grooving to Dolly Parton once landed her in a hospital emergency room.
It’s the singer-songwriter’s earliest musical memory from one that now includes playing many gigs in the central Oklahoma music scene.
“I was two or three years old and was dancing to a Dolly Parton video on TV,” Abba, aka Desilu, said. “I loved her then and still do. How could you not love Dolly?
“While dancing around in the living room I ended up tripping on something and whacked my head on the entertainment center. I had to go to the hospital, get some stitches and now have a permanent little bump in my forehead from that. Even though music wasn’t initially kind to me, I still love it very much.”
That affection has been returned to Desilu by the Norman music scene’s fans and other collaborating musicians who have warmly embraced her. The Spokane, Washington native came here eight years ago.
She plays guitar, writes songs and founded recording duo The Shambliers (“Unbridled sounds of the future, unintentional tasteful tidbits of the past”) with Harold Bear. She also regularly performs solo at regional venues.
Desilu describes music as being the best expressive outlet for her.
“I don’t feel like I’m very good at communicating, so writing music and creating art is a way for me to do that without feeling so awkward about it,” she said. “It feels more comfortable to express myself through music than speaking or interacting with people on a day-to-day basis.”
Desilu alternates between jazz and folk styles at her solo acoustic guitar performances. She shares a regular first Wednesday of the month bill with singer-songwriter Celia Monroe at the Blue Bonnet Bar.
Desilu is a self-taught vocalist and guitarist who briefly had instruction in piano. She uses keys now mainly when composing new songs.
“I started playing guitar in high school, and was lucky when someone gifted me one,” she said. “I started learning whatever songs I was listening to at the time.”
Desilu started performing in public the same way Joni Mitchell did: singing and playing guitar at watering hole open mic nights.
“I didn’t really have the confidence yet even then to just branch out and play,” she said. “Celia Monroe was the one who invited me to play with her. I’ve loved the experience of that. I’d been to the Blue Bonnet Bar often and it was a comfortable space to play in. It has given me the confidence to play other places as well. I have met so many good musicians that way. I have learned so much from them.”
Desilu has been honing her skills playing out at Resonator Institute, Oscillator Press, Beer is Good Brewing Company, the Deli, Vices Bar in El Reno and George’s Stables in Stillwater. She plays her original compositions at these gigs.
“I tend to start writing a new song after I’ve read something that I really like,” Desilu said. “A song titled ‘Helena’ is about a character from Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ It’s about her but also how it relates to me. I’ll take a character, poem or life circumstance that I can relate to and write about it in that way.
“My listeners have been very encouraging. Other guitar players have complimented ‘Honeybee,’ which is one of my more jazzy songs that I’ll be recording soon. Being told I’m using unique chords is something I really appreciate.”
Desilu has learned to relax and enjoy the moments of her live shows.
“If I forget a lyric I can make a joke about it, and people don’t really care as long as you recover well,” she said. “What I was afraid of at first has been a lot more fun for me than I was expecting.”
Collaborating with other musicians has been a beneficial learning experience for Desilu. She has been recording a couple of her singles for an EP with Harold Bear in his studio.
“There are so many awesome musicians to work with here in Norman,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed Norman Music Festival and look forward to its return. The music scene here is so diverse.”
Desilu will be performing live next with Celia Monroe at 9 p.m. March 2 in the Blue Bonnet Bar, 321 E. Main St.