PhD, ABPP
We have an interesting tradition in the Christian community. We use the phrase “called into the ministry” as a necessary prerequisite to being considered a legitimate or recognized “minister.”
What does “being called” really mean? and is this designation limited to only a chosen few?
We usually define a “calling into the ministry” as a specific supernatural event that God orchestrates somehow. It is oftentimes assumed or expected to be in the form of a burning bush, audible voice, wet/dry fleece or literal writing-on-the-wall kind of experience.
As we look at the thousands of years represented in the story of the Bible, it is significant to note that there were many who followed God and were used mightily by Him, yet only one of them got a burning bush, and only one of them got a wet, then a dry fleece to confirm God’s calling.
By the way, the two individuals who got their “callings” in the just-mentioned ways appear to have received their supernatural confirmations because they were fearful and skeptical, not because it was God’s typical MO. It is possible that these supernatural forms of calling may only be necessary for the weak-hearted or fearful.
God’s “calling” seems to be clearly stated for us to read and follow. There are so many activities that have been outlined in detail, that if we were just doing what was already clearly defined, our lives and the the lives of others would be noticeably different.
In Matthew 25:18-20, Jesus plainly states: feed the hungry, give water to the thirsty, take care of the homeless, clothe those who are without clothes, visit the sick, visit those in prison and tell others about Him. It is an unmistakably clear calling. and it is a calling for every person that chooses to be a follower of Jesus.
I appreciate the story of the great battle described in I Samuel 14:1-23. There were so many different types of warriors described in this significant event.
Jonathan, the son of Israel’s first king, went to battle just because he believed it was the right thing to do, and hoped that God would be with him as he went to face the opposing army with only his sword and his armor bearer behind him.
His armor bearer went because he was loyal to Jonathan. He stated he would die with him if that was what was necessary.
Some of Jonathan’s own people who had defected to the enemy were inspired by his courage and the way that God was obviously using him, and joined him in the fight. Others of his countrymen that had been fearfully hiding in caves nearby joined as well.
Jonathan’s father and his small, ill-equipped army had been camped and waiting for the “right time” to go to battle. When they discovered that Jonathan had made this bold step, they were stirred to move from their place of fear and complacency and fight with him.
There are many motives for and means of entering ministry. It is never too late to join with God in what He is actively doing, with or without our help.
Yes, you are called.